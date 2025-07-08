7 beauty mistakes secretly making you look older - according to an ageing expert

In midlife, we're not trying to look like our 20-something selves. Instead, we want to look our best for our age, a mission HELLO!'s beauty expert Donna Francis champions in her weekly column.

We're not trying to turn the clock back, but we are making the best of who we are right now, and that includes ditching habits that can age us before our time.

With this in mind, we spoke to biochemist Dr. Max Gowland for his advice. Dr. Gowland specialises in creating supplements for the over 50s, to keep them feeling and looking their best, so he knows a thing or two about ageing well…

"Looking after our skin, hair, and overall appearance isn't just about picking the right moisturiser," he begins. "It's about an inside-out approach that evolves with age. However, many of us unknowingly fall into habits that, over time, can accelerate the visible signs of ageing."

Here, Dr. Gowland shares six of the most common beauty mistakes and the smart, science-backed changes you can make to support your skin, hair, and nails at every stage of life.

Beauty mistakes ageing you

1. Underestimating sun exposure

"Cumulative sun damage throughout our lives is by far the number one external cause of skin ageing.

"The sun's powerful UVA rays penetrate deep into the dermis, breaking down collagen and elastin, while UVB rays damage the skin's surface, causing burns and pigmentation.

© Getty Images Sun exposure is a major cause of ageing

"Even on cloudy days or during incidental exposure (such as walking to the car), UV rays can accelerate photoageing. That's why daily suncreams, ideally broad-spectrum and at least SPF 30, are essential all year round. Antioxidant-rich serums with vitamin C or niacinamide can add an extra layer of protection, neutralising cell-damaging free radicals generated by UV exposure."

2. Not getting the right nutrition

"Your daily diet has a profound effect on the health and appearance of your skin, hair, and nails.

"The skin is the body's largest organ and one of the first to show signs of nutritional imbalance, as is the hair. A diet rich in whole foods, especially colourful fruits and vegetables, provides a whole collection of phytonutrients and antioxidants that protect skin cells from damage.

© Josep Suria A healthy diets helps slow down ageing

"Protein is essential too, as skin, hair, and nails are all built from amino acid building blocks such as proline, lysine, and cysteine.

"In addition, omega-3 and 6 fatty acids from oily fish or flaxseeds help maintain skin hydration and reduce inflammation, while zinc supports wound healing and scalp health. Don't forget vitamin A for cell turnover, vitamin D for immune balance, and vitamin C for collagen production. In short: glowing skin and strong hair start on your plate."

3. Skipping targeted supplements for skin and hair

"Even the most advanced skincare won't be effective if your body is lacking key nutrients.

"Hair thinning, brittle nails, dull skin and slow healing can all stem from subtle micronutrient deficiencies. In fact, according to many Public Health England-sponsored scientific diet studies, there are millions of people failing to consume even the basic RDA (recommended daily allowance) of many of these essential nutrients, many of which are needed for healthy skin, hair and nails.

"That's where targeted supplementation comes in. Prime Fifty has a wide range of supplements specifically targeted for 50+, including Skin, Hair & Nails supplements, which are specifically designed to fill these common nutritional gaps.

© Getty Images Supplements help with looking fresh

"Look for formulas with biotin, zinc, selenium, iodine, collagen peptides, ceramides and antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, each of which plays a unique role in cellular repair, collagen synthesis and maintaining strong keratin structures. Taken consistently, the right supplement can support the body's natural renewal processes and enhance results from your topical products."

4. Not switching up your skincare

"Skin is dynamic, but as we age, it changes. Despite this, many people use the same products in their forties and fifties as they did in their twenties, despite shifting skin needs.

"With age, the skin barrier weakens, healthy oil production slows, and collagen synthesis declines. In addition, ageing brings with it more of what the scientists call oxidative stress, and this is a potent skin ager too.

"Skincare that once kept your complexion blemish-free may now strip essential moisture. To stay radiant, update your skincare with age-appropriate ingredients such as ceramides for barrier repair, peptides and retinoids for collagen support, and hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration. Think of skincare as a wardrobe, changing with the many seasons of your life."

5. Neglecting sleep

"Beauty sleep is not a myth - there's real science behind it. While you sleep, your body produces growth hormones, triggering skin regeneration, tissue repair, and collagen formation.

"Lack of sleep, especially over time, can lead to under-eye circles, puffiness, dullness, and even premature wrinkles due to increased cortisol and inflammation. We have learned even more recently that sleep can increase the risk of many chronic diseases, too, so it’s not surprising that your hair and skin can reflect those problems.

© Getty Images Sleeping is essential for looking well

"Aim for seven to nine hours of quality rest each night, ideally with consistent sleep patterns and wake times. A dark, cool, screen-free bedroom helps signal your body that it's time to repair and restore."

6. Forgetting to hydrate

"Hydration is a non-negotiable for glowing, plump skin. Without enough water, skin can look flat, dry, and more wrinkled. Even mild dehydration slows down cellular function, impairs detoxification and compromises skin elasticity.

"While moisturisers can seal in surface hydration, the foundation of your skin health starts internally. Adults should aim for around one and a half to two litres of water daily, increasing in hot weather or when active. Herbal teas, water-rich fruits and hydrating foods such as cucumber and watermelon all contribute to fluid intake, too."

7. Smoking, alcohol and sugar

"A final set of habits that can undermine skin, hair and nail health includes smoking, excess alcohol consumption and a high-sugar diet.

"Smoking causes our blood vessels to constrict, limiting oxygen and essential nutrients to skin cells and hair follicles. This habit is also known to speed up the breakdown of collagen in the skin, leading to greater wrinkling and dryness, especially around the mouth and eyes.

© Getty Images Smoking and drinking can cause lines around the eyes

"Smoking causes huge amounts of cell-damaging chemicals called free radicals, which lead to inflammation and can cause long-lasting damage to most cells in our body, including skin, hair and nails.

"Smoking also causes an extra burden on our nutrient intake as it depletes vitamin C, for example, leading to a deficiency in this essential vitamin and indeed other nutrients too. It is a very effective ager!

"On the other hand, we have alcohol, which we know dehydrates our skin, depletes vital nutrients such as B vitamins and zinc, and disrupts hormone levels, all of which can weaken hair follicles and lead to thinning.

"Meanwhile, a high intake of sugar, especially refined forms, contributes to the formation of harmful molecules called Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs). These AGEs are known to damage collagen and elastin, reducing skin elasticity and accelerating ageing. Like smoking, they also trigger inflammation, which worsens skin conditions such as acne and eczema.

© Getty Images We asked an ageing expert for advice on looking fresh

"Together, these lifestyle choices create a perfect storm of oxidative stress, nutrient depletion, and structural damage, silently eroding the foundation of healthy, resilient skin, hair, and nails. For long-term beauty and health, cutting back on these habits is not just cosmetic, it's essential.

"Beauty isn't just skin-deep. It's biological, nutritional, and deeply personal. Avoiding these common mistakes can dramatically improve how your skin, hair, and nails look and feel.

"From adapting your skincare as you age to nourishing your body, together with the right nutrient intake from wholefoods and supplements, prioritising hydration, sleep and protection from the sun, each small habit adds up to lasting overall beauty. With a little consistency and care, both from the inside and outside, you can age powerfully, gracefully, and radiantly."