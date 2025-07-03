At 49 I refuse to follow these 5 beauty rules

Over my decades in the beauty industry, I've interviewed some of the most respected dermatologists in the world, followed makeup artists around at Fashion Week and tested thousands of products along the way, so I know what's considered 'best practice' in beauty.

That said, I always feel like I'm the opposite of what a 'traditional' Beauty Editor should be. I don't wear much makeup or use a lot of skincare. I don't have Botox - I celebrate wrinkles instead. And far from hiding from the sun, I now live in sun-drenched Florida, so can hardly escape it.

The older I get, the less pressure I feel to perform to beauty standards or rules. I don't need a 10-step Korean skincare routine or weekly sheet mask ritual to feel like I'm taking care of myself. I've learnt that it's about eating well, taking some rest, getting daylight and out in nature and using products that spark joy.

The beauty 'rules' I break…

1. I don't wear foundation

I've tried them all - Estee Lauder Double Wear would be a fave if I had to wear a base - but I don't. Instead, I always come back to tinted moisturisers such as Trinny London's BFF De Stress Tinted Serum, £41 / $52, or BB and CC creams like the ones from Erborian that have amazing skincare benefits and give skin a natural glow and finish.

2. I don't cleanse in the morning

My skincare routine is quite boring. I only cleanse at night, using a balm cleanser such as Elemis' Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm £49 / $69. I think if I've cleansed properly the night before, all I need come morning is to splash my face with water.

Donna's morning skincare is simple

3. I don't use eye cream

I've tested many eye creams over the years - and it's not that I don't like any (if I were forced to use one, it would be the Liz Earle Instant Brightening Eye Cream £20 / $31.50), it's just that I always forget. I don't have any sensitivities in my eye area, so I just take my regular serum and moisturiser up around my eyes, very gently. As long as they don't have any strong activities, then this works just fine.

4. Wrinkles? I welcome them

I truly believe that wrinkles should be celebrated (it's why I called my podcast Smiling Gives You Wrinkles). We have had it drummed into us that looking younger is the goal, but as I age, I think looking my best for the age I am now, should be the goal. I want to look like a happy, healthy 49-year-old woman, who has lived a little. When I want glow, I’ll reach for a creamy blush - Merit Flush Blush Balm, £26/ $59.99in Stockholm is a current fav.

Donna celebrates winkles

5. I still love the sun

Probably out of them all, this is the most controversial beauty rule that I break. Despite everything I know about photodamage, I still adore being out in the sunshine. Don't get me wrong, I don't lie out in it, but I also don't hide from it. And it's not to say that I don't wear SPF religiously and reapply it throughout the day because I do. And you'll often see me wearing a hat. But sunlight makes me feel good, like I'm charging myself up and I know that experts agree too - a little bit of sunlight is actually beneficial to your overall health.

Donna loves being out in the sun - yet she still stay protected with SPF

I sometimes joke that I'm the 'anti-beauty' Beauty Editor, but maybe that's exactly what we need more of in this AI era - less perfection and more permission to be individuals.