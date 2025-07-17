Queen Camilla's 'transformative' tweak to create youthful look at 78

Birthday wishes have been piling in for Queen Camilla, who turns 78 on Thursday, and while we'll likely never know what King Charles treated his beloved wife to for her big day, it's clear Her Majesty indulged in a little self-care ahead of the special occasion.

During an outing in Plymouth on Wednesday, Queen Camilla was sporting a fresh new beauty look, with her perfectly preened eyebrows looking darker and more dramatic than ever, suggesting she's had them microbladed – a semi-permanent eyebrow tattoo that fills in the gaps between your eyebrow hairs so that your brow looks fuller.

"While I cannot confirm with certainty whether Queen Camilla has recently undergone a permanent makeup procedure, to the trained eye it does appear that she may have had a machine-based method of eyebrow tattooing," says Karen Betts, a renowned authority in permanent makeup treatments and founder of Karen Betts Professional.

Fellow brow expert Krystal Prince, beauty expert and owner of the glamour room in Chelmsford, adds: "Camilla's brows appear to have been freshly microbladed," adding that the darkness of Her Majesty's brows is temporary. "[Queen Camilla's brows] look darker and more defined, which is typical immediately after the procedure. Over the next couple of weeks, the pigment will soften, and the overall look will become more natural as they heal and settle."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla has overhauled her brows

Karen further confirms: "This initial intensity is completely normal and brows typically soften in both colour and appearance as they heal, gradually settling to a lighter, more natural-looking shade within seven to 10 days."

A flattering look

The Queen's new look will help her maintain her youthful appearance, with Krystal explaining: "Well-defined brows frame the face beautifully and can enhance and lift the eyes which can instantly create a more youthful appearance.

"Quality microblading brings balance and definition, aligning the arch of the brow with the natural contours of your eyes to subtly transform your whole look."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's brows look darker than usual

Microblading costs around £400, including the consultation at Krystal's studio, while Karen Betts charges £495 – the investment is well worth it, though, creating a flattering look as the royal heads towards her 80th birthday.

"Microbladed eyebrows are a great option for someone like Queen Camilla, whose role often requires wearing a full face of makeup. They offer a polished, low-maintenance look which is perfect for getting up and going without needing to spend time perfecting your brows each day," says Krystal.

On how Camilla's new brows flatter her face, Karen says: "Well-defined brows have a transformative effect. They frame the eyes, restore balance to the face, and can subtly lift the features, often giving the impression of a more youthful and well-rested appearance without the need for more invasive treatments."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's brows tend to look lighter

Of the shape and shade of Queen Camilla's new brows, Karen notes: "In my professional opinion, based on over 30 years of experience working with diverse clients, women with a more angular or square-shaped face, like Queen Camilla, tend to suit a soft brow colour that complements their undertones, natural hair colour, and skin tone.

"A well-chosen shape is just as important as colour: a slightly lifted arch, rather than a flat or overly straight brow, can open up the eye area, give the face a more refreshed look, and create a natural, youthful lift.

"That said, brow design is always a collaborative process. While we, as artists, may recommend styles that we feel will best enhance facial features, it’s equally important to honour the client’s personal preferences. A flatter, straighter brow may well have been Queen Camilla’s preferred look and ultimately, our role is to achieve a result that both flatters and feels authentic to the individual."

I tried Queen Camilla's brow procedure…

Actress and HELLO! columnist Glynis Barber, 69, had her brows microbladed after years of filling them in with a pencil – and found the process game-changing.

"Eyebrow tattooing allowed me to wake up with my eyebrows ready to go for the day. No need for all that time-consuming filling in."

Glynis immediately after her brow treatment

Commenting on the initial boldness of microbladed brows, Glynis cautions: "Please note that for the first few days after treatment, your eyebrows will be quite dark. Then, around day thre,e they will flake and become much paler. The true colour will emerge after three or four weeks after the treatment."

Here's hoping Queen Camilla is happy with her new look!