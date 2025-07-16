Queen Camilla looks splendid in elegant new birthday portrait

Queen Camilla is set to have a much more relaxed 78th birthday this year, and ahead of the occasion, a beautiful new portrait of the royal has been released.
In the image, Camilla could be seen leaning on a metal gate inside her country getaway of Raymill House in Lacock, Wiltshire. The royal was seen in a gorgeous jungle dress that featured patterns of several animals, including lemurs, toucans and monkeys.
The photograph was captured by Chris Jackson earlier in the month, and Camilla was also seen sporting a whole host of accessories. These included gold drop earrings, a gold bracelet, a gold ring composed of circular plaques on her pinky finger, her wedding band and her five-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring.
The image was released hours after the royal was appointed Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom as she visited HMS Astute in HMNB Devonport – making her the first royal in the honorary role, which dates back to the mid-16th century.
She was given the unusual present of a roll of clingfilm during the outing, which she remarked: "There's nothing more useful, brilliant, how wonderful." The clingfilm, which had reportedly fixed an issue in the main engines of the HMS Astute, was presented in a special holder.
Camilla's 77th birthday
When it came to her birthday, Camilla was faced with a busy day as she joined her husband, King Charles, for the State Opening of Parliament, following Labour's win in the general election.
The royal couple got all dressed up for the ceremony in their state robes, with Camilla wearing the George IV Diadem, which dates back to 1820 and contains 1,333 diamonds and 169 pearls.
In a personal tribute to his stepmother, Prince William wrote: "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!"
A stunning portrait alongside the image was taken by Princess Kate back in 2022 in the gardens of Raymill House.
In the photo, Camilla was seen sitting on a bench in the grounds of her blooming garden, clutching a trug filled with pelargoniums. For the special photoshoot, she had donned a pretty blue and white floral dress which was teamed with a powder blue cardigan.