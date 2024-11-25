Queen Camilla's 'fierce' transformation to look just like Princess Kate

While Princess Anne often opts for a shimmering lipstick and Princess Beatrice regularly rocks a red lip, Queen Camilla has always played it safe in the beauty department.

Rarely seen wearing anything other than lowkey makeup, it came as a surprise when the King's wife took inspiration from the Princess of Wales for a recent photoshoot, borrowing a look from her daughter-in-law's beauty book.

Since she first appeared in the spotlight, Princess Kate has stuck to a tried-and-tested makeup look, comprising black eyeliner and liberally coated lashes. She even wore heavy black liner for her wedding to Prince William, despite detractors saying it was too harsh a look.

© Instagram Queen Camilla debuted a darker eye makeup look

Queen Camilla's new look

Given that dark eye makeup looks so beautiful on Princess Kate, it makes sense that Queen Camilla decided to try it for herself, wearing fluttery lashes and dark liner for a recent series of photos taken for her charity, The Queen's Reading Room.

Wearing a festive red outfit, 77-year-old Queen Camilla amped up the glamour, with the ultra-dark liner and lashes emphasising her ocean blue eyes.

"Black eyeliner can make the eye colour pop and seem fierce," confirms makeup artist Aimee Connolly on the power of black makeup on blue eyes.

© Instagram Queen Camilla looks lovely with fluttery lashes

"Black is a classic choice," agrees makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto of black liner. "The depth of the colour stands out beautifully against any eye colour."

To further accentuate her baby blues, it looks as though Queen Camilla has applied clusters of false lashes to her own. Clusters offer a more natural look than strip lashes, which can look overly dramatic.

Ever loyal, the Queen Consort has been working with London-based makeup artist Marina Sandoval for over 15 years, after they first met when Marina was tending to the royal's nails.

Of Her Majesty's beauty look, the makeup pro told Harper's Bazaar: "I always opt for a light, natural colour as a foundation, and tinted moisturiser is preferred depending on the season.

Speaking of painting the Queen's face for her 2022 Coronation, Marina revealed it was all about the eyes, explaining: "I very much wanted to make her beautiful blue eyes stand out, so I used a very black liquid eyeliner and a very black mascara."

Queen Camilla's coronation makeup was beautiful

Of her signature style, Marina explains: "My passion is to make ladies feel confident and look beautiful for any occasion," and she has tricks up her sleeve for ensuring Queen Camilla's makeup stays in place, no matter how long her day is.

"I only work with the very best products; it makes all the difference."

On how she and Queen Camilla decide on the royal's look for the day, Marina said it's all down to outfit choice.

© Getty Queen Camilla's makeup is always based on her outfit

"The key for me will be what the Queen is wearing on the day, not so much the designer but the colour of the outfit and whether the engagement is indoors or outdoors. The Queen is very much her own person and has her own style which is closely in tune with my natural look."

