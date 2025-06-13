King Charles lifts lid on Queen Camilla's relatable fashion struggles behind closed doors

King Charles has had an incredibly busy week, attending two events on Thursday alone, but that's never stopped him from getting chatty with his guests.

At the reception for the King's Award for Enterprise, which he hosted at Windsor Castle, the father-of-two opened up to one of the award recipients about some of the struggles that his wife, Queen Camilla, has been facing behind closed doors.

Among the guests he spoke to was Lisa Kay, the founder of shoe business Sole Bliss. The brand is one of the Queen's favourites, as she reportedly owns more than 11 pairs of their comfortable but stylish shoes.

After Lisa introduced herself to King Charles as "someone who makes ladies' shoes", he replied that his wife "likes a heel that is not too narrow".

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles took the time to speak to the recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise

However, he also pointed out: "It gets a bit harder to walk in heels as you get older," hinting at a struggle that Queen Camilla has been facing amid her extensive shoe collection.

Following the interaction, Lisa said: "It was such an honour to meet the King and to receive this award in his name. He seemed surprisingly knowledgeable, but shoes are important especially for someone like Her Majesty who is on her feet all day and needs to look smart but comfortable."

Queen Camilla's impressive shoe collection

While the Queen is wonderfully stylish in all areas, there are two things that she is particularly masterful at styling: her handbags and her shoes.

From vintage pumps to surprisingly high boots, scroll down to take a look at some of our favourite picks from Queen Camilla's extensive shoe collection…

© Getty Queen Camilla's vintage Chanel pumps For more than two decades, the Queen has been wearing these beautiful two-tone heels from Chanel, which are cream throughout but feature a black toe cap. Though the exact pair that she wears is no longer being produced, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have been seen wearing Chanel ballet flats with the same two-tone design.

© Getty Her black knee-high boots Unsurprisingly, Queen Camilla has a few pairs of shoes that she wears far more than others – and her black suede knee-high boots from Russell and Bromley are an undeniable staple in her winter wardrobe.

© Getty The Queen is a big fan of the brand In fact, she is quite fond of Russell and Bromley; she owns another pair of boots from the British footwear brand. Queen Camilla has also been frequently seen in the 'Dressage' boots from the brand, which she has in a camel colour.

© Getty Queen Camilla never forgets about comfort The Queen, however, does her best not to compromise her comfort for style: this pair of low block tan court heels is ideal for a day on her feet.