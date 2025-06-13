Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles lifts lid on Queen Camilla's relatable fashion struggles behind closed doors
Britain's Queen Camilla tours the rooms during a visit to the cottage in Thornton where the Bronte children were born during a visit to Bradford to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture on May 15, 2025 in Bradford, England.© Getty Images

The King chatted with recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise on Thursday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles has had an incredibly busy week, attending two events on Thursday alone, but that's never stopped him from getting chatty with his guests.

At the reception for the King's Award for Enterprise, which he hosted at Windsor Castle, the father-of-two opened up to one of the award recipients about some of the struggles that his wife, Queen Camilla, has been facing behind closed doors.

Among the guests he spoke to was Lisa Kay, the founder of shoe business Sole Bliss. The brand is one of the Queen's favourites, as she reportedly owns more than 11 pairs of their comfortable but stylish shoes.

After Lisa introduced herself to King Charles as "someone who makes ladies' shoes", he replied that his wife "likes a heel that is not too narrow".

King Charles III speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses. Picture date: © Alamy Stock Photo
King Charles took the time to speak to the recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise

However, he also pointed out: "It gets a bit harder to walk in heels as you get older," hinting at a struggle that Queen Camilla has been facing amid her extensive shoe collection.

Following the interaction, Lisa said: "It was such an honour to meet the King and to receive this award in his name. He seemed surprisingly knowledgeable, but shoes are important especially for someone like Her Majesty who is on her feet all day and needs to look smart but comfortable."

Queen Camilla's impressive shoe collection

While the Queen is wonderfully stylish in all areas, there are two things that she is particularly masterful at styling: her handbags and her shoes.

From vintage pumps to surprisingly high boots, scroll down to take a look at some of our favourite picks from Queen Camilla's extensive shoe collection…

Queen Camilla wore her two-tone Chanel pumps to the first Royal Garden Party of the season at Buckingham Palace © Getty

Queen Camilla's vintage Chanel pumps

For more than two decades, the Queen has been wearing these beautiful two-tone heels from Chanel, which are cream throughout but feature a black toe cap. 

Though the exact pair that she wears is no longer being produced, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have been seen wearing Chanel ballet flats with the same two-tone design.

Camilla and Charles smiling© Getty

Her black knee-high boots

Unsurprisingly, Queen Camilla has a few pairs of shoes that she wears far more than others – and her black suede knee-high boots from Russell and Bromley are an undeniable staple in her winter wardrobe.

Queen Camilla shakes hands with a member o the military as she arrives for a visit to The Beaney House of Art & Knowledge on February 25, 2025 in Canterbury, England.© Getty

The Queen is a big fan of the brand

In fact, she is quite fond of Russell and Bromley; she owns another pair of boots from the British footwear brand.

Queen Camilla has also been frequently seen in the 'Dressage' boots from the brand, which she has in a camel colour. 

Queen Camille and Brigitte Macron during a visit to Notre Dame© Getty

Queen Camilla never forgets about comfort

The Queen, however, does her best not to compromise her comfort for style: this pair of low block tan court heels is ideal for a day on her feet.

