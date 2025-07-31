Gen Zs are avoiding a caffeine 'crash' with this blood sugar stabilizing drink

The rumors about Gen Z are probably true – yes, we don’t hit the clubs as much as millennials, yes, we value our sleep, but most of all, yes, we’ve swapped caffeine for a morning wellness ritual. And I’m definitely culprit number one.

After dealing with the usual caffeine crash and those anxious jitters throughout the day, I decided to ditch my morning coffee for something that wouldn’t spike my cortisol levels – enter lemon water and a shot of apple cider vinegar. Yes, I know, cue the eye rolls. But honestly, this new ritual has transformed my energy levels. And as someone who genuinely hates mornings, trust me, it was much needed.

© Getty Images I traded my morning coffee for lemon water and apple cider vinegar

My new routine involves juicing a whole fresh lemon into a glass of room-temperature water on an empty stomach. I find this detoxifying and alkalizing for my system, helping to flush out everything from the day before. After that, I wait a solid ten minutes before mixing a tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar into a second glass of room-temperature water.

While some people take the apple cider vinegar shot straight, this can erode tooth enamel, so diluting it in water is a gentler option. Apple cider vinegar also helps stabilize blood sugar levels. If you wait another ten minutes before eating breakfast, it can help "cut the glucose spike of your meal by up to 30% with no effort," according to Glucose Goddess Jessie Inchauspé.

Victoria Beckham starts every day with apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach

Jessie is the bestselling author of books such as Glucose Revolution: The life-changing power of balancing your blood sugar and The Glucose Goddess Method. After drinking the mixture, Jessie said you're likely to experience a smaller spike in blood sugar levels. You’ll also probably have "a smaller crash, fewer cravings, and feel less fatigue", she shared on the Diary Of A CEO podcast show.

© Getty Images = Jessie is known as the Glucose Goddess

HELLO!'s Beauty & Lifestyle Deputy Editor, Melanie Macleod, spoke to me about the benefits of this celebrity-approved morning routine. "Apple cider vinegar has long been the go-to morning habit for those in the wellness world – Victoria Beckham famously does a daily shot, while Kourtney Kardashian said she takes it each morning before her collagen," she shared.

© Instagram Kourtney is also a fan of the wellness ritual

"Victoria Beckham reportedly follows her shot by drinking fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water – so Maria's new regime is certainly approved by the health conscious designer."

She continued: "The concoction is believed to reduce cholesterol and aid weight loss (although studies on the latter were performed on rats, not humans...) but the morning drink certainly won't do any harm, and won't generate the same caffeine crash as coffee."

Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green spoke with HELLO! on the topic. "Both lemon and vinegar are acidic. Drinking them undiluted can wear away tooth enamel, irritate your throat or stomach and may interfere with certain medications. If lemon water is your go to, just dilute it well, rinse or use a straw, and be kind to your teeth and digestion," she shared.

"At the same time, coffee is not a villain! There is solid research showing moderate coffee intake is linked in large studies to sharper alertness, better mood and even longer life along with a lower risk of heart disease and cognitive decline. A cup after breakfast may help soften the usual rise in blood sugar by slowing digestion though the exact timing still needs more investigation," she added.

