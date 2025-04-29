Forget Ozempic Face, now experts are warning of Ozempic Mouth

The rise of weight-loss injections like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro has transformed millions of lives, but dentists are now warning of a new, unexpected side effect: 'Ozempic Mouth.'

While 'Ozempic Face', the term coined for rapid facial fat loss linked to GLP-1 medications, has become widely known, experts are now seeing worrying changes to patients' oral health too. And according to Google trend data, searches for "Ozempic + Teeth" have surged by an incredible 216% in just the past week.

Speaking to HELLO!, leading dentist Dr Sofina Ahmed of Viva Dental shared how GLP-1 medications are creating visible and lasting changes to smiles, and why users need to be vigilant.

© UCG/Universal Images Group via G The big three injectable prescription weight loss medicines. Ozempic, Victoza and Wegovy

What is 'Ozempic Mouth'?

'Ozempic Mouth' is the informal term for the array of oral health issues that appear in some patients taking weight-loss injections. The most common symptoms? Dry mouth, increased sensitivity, ulcers, and even premature ageing of the smile.

"It can be a surprise for patients," Dr Ahmed explained. "They focus on weight loss and don’t realise how much it can affect oral health. But saliva, chewing activity, and hormonal balance all play a vital role in maintaining a healthy smile."

Here are the key symptoms dentists are seeing:

Dry Mouth (Xerostomia): GLP-1 medications often reduce saliva production, leaving mouths dry and more vulnerable to tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath. "Without enough saliva, food particles and acids aren’t washed away," Dr Ahmed explained. "This creates the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive."

Tooth Sensitivity: Many users report heightened pain when eating cold, hot, or sweet foods. "Left untreated, this can lead to enamel erosion or receding gums," warned Dr Ahmed.

Mouth Ulcers and Thrush: A dry mouth can weaken the immune defence inside the mouth, making fungal infections like oral thrush more likely. Small, painful ulcers on the tongue, gums, and cheeks are becoming increasingly common.

© Shutterstock / YURIMA GLP-1 medications often reduce saliva production, leaving mouths dry and more vulnerable to tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath

Gum Recession and Facial Volume Loss: Just like 'Ozempic Face,' dramatic weight loss can impact the structure of the face, including the gums. "Fat loss in the cheeks and jawline can cause gums to shrink and smiles to look aged or sunken," said Dr Ahmed.

Jaw Tension and Teeth Grinding (Bruxism): The physical stress of rapid weight loss, combined with restlessness or anxiety linked to GLP-1 medications, can trigger unconscious teeth grinding at night, leading to jaw pain, worn enamel, and headaches.

Hormonal Changes and Saliva Disruption: GLP-1 medications influence insulin and other hormones that regulate hydration. Reduced saliva production creates a cascade effect, increasing the risk of gum inflammation, cavities, and infections.

Changes in Oral pH and Diet: Weight-loss patients often switch to low-carb, high-protein diets and rely on caffeine for appetite suppression. "Caffeine, protein fermentation and fewer fibrous foods create a more acidic environment," explained Dr Ahmed. "Acid weakens enamel and raises the risk of cavities and ulcers."

© Shutterstock Just like 'Ozempic Face,' dramatic weight loss can impact the structure of the face, including the gums

Decreased Chewing Activity: Eating less might sound healthy, but chewing is critical for oral health. "Chewing stimulates saliva production and helps cleanse teeth naturally," said Dr Ahmed. "Less chewing equals faster plaque build-up."

Nutrient Deficiencies: Reduced appetite and changes to digestion can lead to deficiencies in key nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and vitamin B12 — all essential for strong teeth and healthy gums.

Gut and Oral Microbiome Changes: Emerging research shows that semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) can alter the gut microbiome — and since the gut and mouth are connected through immune pathways, this disruption can lead to increased plaque, bad breath, gum disease and slower healing after dental treatments.

How to Protect Your Smile

So what can patients do if they're taking Ozempic or similar medications? Dr Ahmed shared her expert advice:

Stay Hydrated: "Drink water consistently throughout the day — even if you don’t feel thirsty," she advised. "Adding sugar-free electrolyte tablets can help with absorption. A humidifier at night can also prevent overnight dryness."

Stimulate Saliva: Sucking on xylitol mints or chewing sugar-free gum can help boost saliva production naturally. For more severe cases, over-the-counter sprays like Biotene or Glandosane are recommended.

Strengthen with Fluoride: Use fluoride-rich toothpaste (1350-1500 ppm) and add a fluoride mouth rinse to your routine. "Ask your dentist about a prescription toothpaste if sensitivity or decay worsens," Dr Ahmed suggested.

Staying hydrated is key

Choose Smile-Friendly Foods: Avoid highly acidic and sugary snacks. Instead, opt for crunchy fruits and vegetables like apples and celery, which stimulate saliva and offer natural cleaning benefits.

Protect Against Grinding: If you notice jaw pain or sensitivity, speak to your dentist about a night guard. Managing stress with journaling, meditation, or magnesium supplements can also help reduce bruxism.

Balance the Oral Microbiome: Choose alcohol-free mouthwashes to avoid further dryness. Probiotic lozenges or oral probiotics like BLIS K12 can help restore healthy oral bacteria.

Inform Your Dentist: Most importantly, always tell your dentist if you’re taking GLP-1 medications. "It can influence treatment decisions and monitoring plans," said Dr Ahmed. "Early intervention is key."

The Bottom Line

The transformative power of medications like Ozempic has undoubtedly changed lives — but, as Dr Ahmed reminded us, it’s important not to overlook the potential side effects that can impact long-term health, including the health of your smile.

"Your mouth is a mirror to your overall health," she said. "By staying vigilant, seeking early dental advice, and making a few small changes, patients can protect their smiles while achieving their wellness goals."

It’s yet another reminder that the journey to a healthier you is not just about the number on the scale, it’s about preserving every part of your well-being, including that radiant, confident smile.