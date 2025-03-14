Beauty pioneer Dr. Barbara Sturm shares her secret to longevity

Dressed in a sharp Loewe trouser suit, Dr. Barbara Sturm meets us at The Connaught on Mayfair’s Mount Street - home to some of London’s most prestigious businesses, including her own Dr. Barbara Sturm Spa and Boutique.

She is in London for 48 hours to launch her new skincare innovation, the Ceramide Drops Face Oil.

As a rare spell of late winter sun streams through the stained-glass conservatory windows of the Jean-Georges restaurant, she can’t help thinking, "I bet the skiing is nice in Gstaad today."

Barbara, a doctor, scientist, and founder of her highly successful eponymous brand, renowned for its anti-inflammatory philosophy and non-surgical anti-aging treatments, moved to the upscale resort town in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland three years ago.

"I'm a doctor and scientist, so there's always been research in my life. It was very natural to infuse this in anything I would do"

"I’ve worked 24/7 my entire life and when I turned 50 I faced mental health issues," she tells us. "I asked myself, 'What can I do to avoid that, but still stay focused and hardworking?' I decided I needed to return to nature."

Born and raised near the forest in Bad Liebenstein, eastern Germany, Barbara’s path led her from a medical career in orthopaedics to becoming a brand founder. Her work meant she resided in cities and travelled the world, but eventually, she found her way back to the countryside - an experience she calls a miracle that changed her life.

Barbara’s skincare brand began with an ultra-hydrating, plasma-based skincare cream that was inspired by the incredible results she had seen in her work as an orthopaedics doctor.

This revolutionary formula not only transformed her patients’ skin but also played a pivotal role in saving her own. "I'm a doctor and scientist, so there's always been research in my life. It was very natural to infuse this in anything I would do."

People were thrilled with the results of her products, formulated with anti-inflammatory proteins, and she quickly became a skincare sensation. "When our bodies are overwhelmed with inflammation, we become vulnerable to autoimmune diseases, cancer, and a host of other serious conditions - not to mention accelerated ageing."

When clients seek out Barbara, it’s usually to address a specific concern. "I provide them with a solution - but it’s more than that. It’s a lifestyle, a philosophy that encompasses everything from head to toe, inside and out. We take a holistic approach because I truly believe in 360-degree care."

Celebrity clients include Oprah, the Hadid sisters, Irina Shayk, Victoria Beckham - and even Harper Seven, who, at the age of seven, had a 'baby facial' at Sturm’s Dusseldorf clinic. Her Dracula Method, also known as the Vampire Facial, a non-surgical skin treatment, which uses a patient’s own blood to rejuvenate the skin, went viral in 2013 when Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself undergoing the procedure.

Barbara lives in her chalet in Gstaad with 10-year-old daughter, Pepper, who effortlessly alternates between her school uniform and ski clothes each day, and their beloved dogs. Her oldest daughter, Charly, is based in New York, working in business development. Both girls contribute to the family business, with Charly playing a key role in developing the brand’s Everything Eye Patches.

Gstaad also offers a strong sense of community, something Barbara deeply appreciates. "I have the best community in Gstaad," she shares. Despite being home to many highly successful individuals, the atmosphere remains relaxed and unpretentious. "They don't care who you are. Nobody worries what the other one is doing.

"There is no better lifestyle: I breathe clean oxygen, do sports, hike in the mountains, ski, and soak in the beautiful light. I connect with nature - I hug trees and walk barefoot through the forest. And in that connection, I found balance."

In winter, she skis; in autumn, it's mushroom foraging; and during the summer months, the family take to the waters for wild swimming and river bathing. "They're very cold," she laughs, "but, in some areas pools form and it looks almost like Hawaii - it’s truly amazing."

Before developing her modular skincare brand Barbara suffered from sensitive and inflamed skin, today when we meet she is makeup-free - and glowing. "Now my skin is so balanced I don't need to go to a facialist," she says.

After our conversation, Barbara is heading back to Gstaad and most likely will be skiing and living her anti-inflammatory life by the end of my day…