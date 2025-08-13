The new ghd range can achieve any kind of curl – from beachy waves to Hollywood bounce

When it comes to heated hair devices, no name holds as much authority as ghd.
Renowned for creating the modern straightening iron as we know it, the brand (which stands for ‘good hair day’) has become a go-to for the A-list, including Jessica Alba, Maya Jama and Victoria Beckham, the latter of whom has used the brand to style models at her fashion week shows.
The latest creation from ghd is a curling range that promises to create easy, frizz-free curls with up to 50% more shine and no extreme heat damage. Sounds like a dream, right?
Featuring two professional wands and two professional tongs, the Chronos Curve tools have advanced curl-responsive technology that reacts to your curling actions and responds to your hair needs.
The result? Faster curling and high-definition results that last all day… no touch-ups needed.
For sleek, sculpted definition, choose the Classic Tong with its precise 26mm barrel. Fancy effortless, tousled texture? Then the Conical Wand’s tapered 28-23mm barrel is a go-to for natural, beachy waves.
If you’re craving laid-back glamour, the Max Wand and its weighty 38mm barrel deliver soft, loose waves with movement. Or dial things up with the Grand Tong, which has a 32mm barrel that gives big and voluminous curls.
Unsure what will suit you best? The ghd website has a ‘curl finder quiz’ offering 240 AI-generated looks that can be achieved with the range, allowing you to identify your perfect Chronos Curve tool.
We take a look at the new ghd Chronos Curve range in more detail…
Plus, you can receive a free ghd Curly Ever After curl hold spray worth £18.95 with every Chronos Curve purchase. This is added automatically at checkout.
