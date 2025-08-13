The new ghd range can achieve any kind of curl – from beachy waves to Hollywood bounce

When it comes to heated hair devices, no name holds as much authority as ghd.

Renowned for creating the modern straightening iron as we know it, the brand (which stands for ‘good hair day’) has become a go-to for the A-list, including Jessica Alba, Maya Jama and Victoria Beckham, the latter of whom has used the brand to style models at her fashion week shows.

The latest creation from ghd is a curling range that promises to create easy, frizz-free curls with up to 50% more shine and no extreme heat damage. Sounds like a dream, right?

Featuring two professional wands and two professional tongs, the Chronos Curve tools have advanced curl-responsive technology that reacts to your curling actions and responds to your hair needs.

The result? Faster curling and high-definition results that last all day… no touch-ups needed.

For sleek, sculpted definition, choose the Classic Tong with its precise 26mm barrel. Fancy effortless, tousled texture? Then the Conical Wand’s tapered 28-23mm barrel is a go-to for natural, beachy waves.

If you’re craving laid-back glamour, the Max Wand and its weighty 38mm barrel deliver soft, loose waves with movement. Or dial things up with the Grand Tong, which has a 32mm barrel that gives big and voluminous curls.

Unsure what will suit you best? The ghd website has a ‘curl finder quiz’ offering 240 AI-generated looks that can be achieved with the range, allowing you to identify your perfect Chronos Curve tool.

We take a look at the new ghd Chronos Curve range in more detail…

Chronos Curve Classic Tong ghd Editor's note Sometimes, a classic curl is all you need. The new ghd Classic Tong is exactly the tool to reach for if you’re looking for Hollywood glamour or ‘old money’ waves. The 26mm barrel creates definition with just the right amount of bounce. £189 at ghd

Chronos Curve Max Wand ghd Editor's note A saviour for long hair girlies, ghd’s Chronos Curve Max Wand is one of its largest barrels to date, coming in at 38mm and promising oomph to all manes. It contains curl-responsive technology to create tumbling loose waves, and is perfect for hair that’s chin-length or longer.

£189 at ghd

Chronos Curve Conical Wand ghd Editor's note When you can’t go to the beach, just bring the beach to you. The Conical Wand from ghd’s Chronos Curve range has a unique tapered barrel (stretching from 28mm to 23mm) that can create natural-looking curls. The result? A beachy effect that suits all hair lengths.

£189 at ghd

Chronos Curve Grand Tong ghd Editor's note Creating full, voluminous curls doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Enter: ghd’s new Chronos Curve Grand Tong. With a 32mm barrel, it offers a simple, reliable way to style your hair with consistency and ease, helping you get professional-looking results at home without the extra effort.

£189 at ghd

Plus, you can receive a free ghd Curly Ever After curl hold spray worth £18.95 with every Chronos Curve purchase. This is added automatically at checkout.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.