Meghan Markle epitomises glamour with glossiest tumbling curls and strapless outfit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiling in white blazer © Getty

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in a strapless ensemble  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex oozed glamour as she stepped out solo for the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris' new haircare line at Gjelina on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard in California.

Meghan Markle, 43, was seen with the most gorgeous glossy raven curls which were styled in a centre part tumbling down her back. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee, Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party© Getty

Prince Harry's wife also wore a strapless corset top and matching wide-leg pants - both in black for a sleek look.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee, Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party© Getty

The former actress rounded off her look with a milky white manicure, a glowing makeup look, and open-toed black heels as she danced the night away to celebrate her "proud" investment in the line.

Meghan's hair and beauty combo was the epitome of classic elegance

Head-turning hair

The mother of two has upped her hair game of late and we can't get enough. The former actress has favoured beachy waves which epitomise her Cali lifestyle. 

Prince William's sister-in-law made an appearance alongside her husband in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children where her brunette tresses were curled in beachy waves and tucked behind one ear.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex on stage at We Day UK at SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England.© Getty

The video also afforded the ex-Suits actress the opportunity to re-wear Ralph Lauren's 'Parker Cashmere Jacket' which she first wore five years ago during her pregnancy with Prince Archie.

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock

Meghan also wore looser mermaid waves when she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in California. For this special occasion, the former TV star recycled her captivating red bombshell gown by Carolina Herrera.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein

Royal engagement looks

Flashback to Meghan's time as a senior working royal between 2018 and 2020 and you will find her sporting an altogether different hair look.

With strict royal protocol to follow, the King's daughter-in-law often rocked an immaculate updo or neat curls on public engagements. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in khaki shirt dress© Getty

She rocked pristine curls with not a hair out of place to join a conversation about violence against women and girls during a trip to South Africa in 2019.

Meghan in green walking with harry© Getty

Meanwhile, Meghan rounded off her English residency in 2020 with her most poised ballet bun of all at the Commonwealth Day Service.

