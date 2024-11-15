Meghan Markle epitomises glamour with glossiest tumbling curls and strapless outfit

The Duchess of Sussex oozed glamour as she stepped out solo for the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris' new haircare line at Gjelina on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard in California.

Meghan Markle, 43, was seen with the most gorgeous glossy raven curls which were styled in a centre part tumbling down her back.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle's incredible fashion transformation

© Getty Prince Harry's wife also wore a strapless corset top and matching wide-leg pants - both in black for a sleek look.



© Getty The former actress rounded off her look with a milky white manicure, a glowing makeup look, and open-toed black heels as she danced the night away to celebrate her "proud" investment in the line.



Head-turning hair The mother of two has upped her hair game of late and we can't get enough. The former actress has favoured beachy waves which epitomise her Cali lifestyle. Prince William's sister-in-law made an appearance alongside her husband in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children where her brunette tresses were curled in beachy waves and tucked behind one ear.

© Getty The video also afforded the ex-Suits actress the opportunity to re-wear Ralph Lauren's 'Parker Cashmere Jacket' which she first wore five years ago during her pregnancy with Prince Archie.



© Shutterstock Meghan also wore looser mermaid waves when she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in California. For this special occasion, the former TV star recycled her captivating red bombshell gown by Carolina Herrera.



© Samir Hussein Royal engagement looks Flashback to Meghan's time as a senior working royal between 2018 and 2020 and you will find her sporting an altogether different hair look. With strict royal protocol to follow, the King's daughter-in-law often rocked an immaculate updo or neat curls on public engagements.

© Getty She rocked pristine curls with not a hair out of place to join a conversation about violence against women and girls during a trip to South Africa in 2019.

© Getty DISCOVER: Meghan Markle to overhaul her autumn style with wedding dress designer?

Meanwhile, Meghan rounded off her English residency in 2020 with her most poised ballet bun of all at the Commonwealth Day Service.