Motherhood changes your beauty routine - here's how 3 experts adapted theirs

Like an action thriller in which time is the critical element, every alternate timeline on the school run plays out in chaos, whether it's wrangling rogue socks or spotting the class group chat announcing yet another dress-up day.

But not a single scenario seems to include a three-step skincare routine.

So, we drilled our favourite beauty founders – who have seven children between them yet always look put-together – to find out how they manage to make motherhood and makeup look so easy...

Jamie Genevieve, makeup artist, founder of Vieve Beauty

Jamie is mother to one young daughter - but still has time for glamour

How many children do you have?

"I have a beautiful two-year-old girl, Romy. We're at the fun stage where imaginations run wild and everything is an adventure. She's really loving, so I get loads of cuddles and kisses, too. I remind myself that everything is a phase, the tough and the easy bits. We seem to be in a smooth sailing phase at the moment, so I'm lapping up every minute."

Is she at school/nursery?

"Nursery for part of the week."

How has having a daughter affected your beauty routine?

"I've definitely adopted a new quick face of makeup, which I do with just a handful of products. It's really light-touch, with a "no-makeup makeup” vibe. The main difference is that I now share my stuff with a toddler."

© Instagram Jamie's daughter Romy goes to nursery a few times a week - giving Jamie a chance to glam up

Talk us through your routine…

"It's so varied. Some days, it's just skincare, and on others, it's the full glam shebang. I love that I still have that time for myself, as part of my job."

Do you make time for self-care?

"A nightly bath after Romy goes to bed is non-negotiable. I also read every day, before bed or during nap time or lunch, with one rule – no educational books for downtime."

Does nursery make your beauty routine easier or harder?

"It's definitely easier when I have that time alone; I can sit down or potter and don't feel the need to rush around, which is a real luxury."

Nursery gates – makeup or no makeup?

"No makeup. I'll chuck on my Bioeffect 'EGF Day Serum', £115, and usually my comfies. I'm not there to impress anyone and I'd rather spend the morning having fun with Romy. That said, I'm usually transformed into a glam mother for pick-up, thanks to work."

Non-negotiable beauty product as a mother?

"Vieve 'Bath & Body Soak', £26, for me and Weleda 'Calendula Shampoo & Body Wash', £5.30, for Romy. We share them both, as she loves the bubbles from the Vieve bath soak."

Anna Lahey, founder of Vida Glow

Anna Lahey is founder of Vida Glow - and keeps her makeup simple thanks to having four kids

How many children do you have?



"I have four children: Edward, eight, Henry, six, Beatrice, five, and Albert, two. It's a full house and very high-energy, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

"The toddler stage is cute but especially demanding – Albert is into everything at the moment – so it's a constant juggle of attention, patience and logistics. Every age comes with its own challenges, and it's about trying to be present while still holding everything else together."

Anna's life is busy thanks to four children

Are they at school/nursery?

"Earlier this year, we relocated from Australia to Spain, and since the move, the children have all been home-schooled. It's been incredibly special having this time together while we all adjust to a new way of life, but it's also been a stretch balancing homeschooling with running a business.

"The children will return to school in September, and although I'll miss having them around so much, it will also bring back a bit of rhythm and routine, which I'm looking forward to."

How has having children affected your beauty routine?

"It's made me far more intentional with my time and the products I use. There's no space for fluff in my routine anymore; I go for what works, what fits into my lifestyle and what helps me feel confident.

"My approach to beauty is rooted in consistency and simplicity. I've always believed that great skin starts from within, so ingestible beauty has become even more important for me since becoming a mother."

Talk us through your routine…

"Mornings are always a bit of a sprint, so I keep things minimal and efficient: a quick cleanse, hydrating serum, moisturiser and SPF – I like Medik8's 'Advanced Day Ultimate Protect' SPF50, £59. In the evenings, I like to take a bit more time: double-cleansing, using an active serum – something with retinol or antioxidants – and then a nourishing moisturiser or facial oil."

Do you make time for self-care?

"I do, but it's often in small, meaningful moments: a walk first thing in the morning, a quiet cup of coffee before the house wakes up or my skincare and supplement routine at night. Self-care doesn't have to be elaborate.

"For me, it's about consistency and the rituals that ground me. When life feels chaotic, those touchpoints help me feel as though I'm still prioritising my wellbeing."

Does school make your beauty routine easier or harder?

"I think it brings a nice balance. Home-schooling has meant that I've needed to pare things right back and stick to what's essential. Once school starts again, I'll have that little bit of extra space to get into more of a rhythm, and I find that structure helps me be more consistent with my beauty and wellness habits."

School gates – makeup or no makeup?



"Honestly, both. If I'm heading straight into work or meetings, I'll do my usual five-minute routine: tinted SPF, brows and mascara – I love Hourglass Unlocked Mascara, £32, – to feel fresh but still myself.

"On other mornings, it's activewear, a good SPF and sunglasses, and I'm out the door. It's not about a full face of makeup; it's about feeling good in your skin, even when time is tight."

Non-negotiable beauty product as a mother…

"Vida Glow's 'Pro Collagen+', £55. It's the foundation of my routine and the one product I never skip. It supports my skin, hair and nails from within, and with so much going on, it's an effortless way to take care of myself every day, no matter how busy life gets."

Ateh Jewel, broadcaster, founder of Ateh Jewel Beauty

Ateh Jewel has teenage daughters - and they changed her approach to beauty

How many children do you have?

"I have 14-year-old twin daughters, Ola and Adanna, who are super-cool, interesting people. I found the baby stage of mothering a challenge, and I'm enjoying this mentor mama phase, where I help them empower themselves."

Are they at school?

"Yes, and gearing up for GCSEs…"

Ateh is mother to two teenage girls - and time is tighter since welcoming them

How has having children affected your beauty routine?

"I used to spend entire Sundays lounging around reading magazines and experimenting with makeup looks, which seems so decadent and fabulous now."

Talk us through your routine…

"I take my skincare and self-care seriously. I work out with Bebe Beachus at The Club by Bamford, which is changing my life and health. I religiously double-cleanse every night with Votary 'Rose and Geranium Cleansing Oil', £55, chased with a cleansing balm; I'm loving Neal's Yard Remedies' vegan 'Wild Rose Beauty Balm', £43.

Do you make time for self-care?

"I love to sauna and steam at The Club, which has made a huge difference to my skin, hair and sense of wellbeing and calm."

Does school make your beauty routine easier or harder?

"Definitely easier. I have more time and space, so I'll add in extra bits to my routine, like using my Omnilux 'Contour Face LED Mask', £348."

School gates – makeup or no makeup?

"I think you do whatever makes you happy. A quick brow always makes me look polished, and I love Blink Brow Bar 'Ultimate Brow Arch Definer' in Clove, £25.

Non-negotiable beauty product as a mother…

"It has to be my Ateh Jewel 'Beauty Blush of Dreams', £25, which comes in three shades – Watson Watermelon, Love Plum Plum and Radiant Rav – for fast, glowy skin. I use it on lips, cheeks and my eyes, mix-and-matching for a super-glam or natural look in double quick time."