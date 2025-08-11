Why are we all obsessed with white bits this summer?

As a teenager, I wore the same bikini every day on holiday to ensure consistent tan lines (don't worry, I washed it with travel detergent each night).

My goal was to achieve stark white bikini lines, contrasting a deep tan – and while I now know better, the generations younger than me have adopted my love of dramatic tan lines – to the extent that the French government put out a health warning, decrying TikTok content of users giving tips on how to get halterneck tan lines, or "burn lines," primarily through sun exposure.

"These types of content, which are increasingly widespread, encourage dangerous behaviours that could seriously harm users' health," French Health Minister Yannick Neuder and Digital Minister Clara Chappaz wrote in a letter to the national watchdog last week.

© Instagram Tan lines are in demand this summer

Despite the threat to our health, even Hailey Bieber has given white bits her seal of approval, naming one of her cream blushes 'tan lines'.

Tan line spray tans

TikTok's love of a bold tan line is in stark contrast to the flawless, white-bit free tan that celebrities have been sporting for years – a look often achieved via a spray tan for that perfect, all-over coverage. However, spray-tanning expert and founder of Windsor tanning hotspot Glowee, Catherine Fulwood, has noticed a peak in interest for tan line-centric spray tans.

"I've definitely had a few clients who've been intrigued by the tan line trend lately," Catherine tells HELLO!. "People love seeing that contrast, especially the thong line right after the tan develops."

Why do we all want tan lines?

On the new appeal of white bits, Catherine muses: "I think people love a visible line because it gives the illusion that it’s a natural tan. It’s an aspirational thing like, 'Look at me, I've been away on holiday.'

© Instagram Tan lines suggest a natural tan

"It can also feel a bit more believable, especially for people who don't want it to be obvious that they've had a spray tan."

Tanning expert James Read agrees, adding: "Tan lines are a statement, like a tattoo - I have tanned and you can now see how much I have tanned from my tan lines. It shows people you have spent time in the sun, evoking the image of youth and of summer which can be aspirational."

St. Tropez's tan expert Sophie Evans adds: "Tan lines emphasise the depth of a tan - they create a clear boundary between lighter skin and tanned skin, almost like a natural 'frame' on the body. The contrast can draw attention to certain shapes or curves on the body, too, a bit like contouring in makeup."

How to get spray tan tan lines

If you want to get the stark white lines of TikTokers' dreams, Catherine says it's all in the prep.

"Start with exfoliated, well-hydrated skin to get the cleanest lines possible," she advises. "I always have teeny tiny disposable thongs available, and I usually recommend wearing one home if you're going for that contrast. I personally prefer an eight-hour tan for the best marination and colour payoff."

She adds: "If you want to take it a step further, Sesky Tan do amazing tape-on bikinis that give you customisable tan lines - my fave is the halter, I think it looks the most natural."

DIY tan lines

For self-tan devotees, you can create the tan line look at home, says James.

"Put on your underwear or bikini and apply your self-tan over the straps. Layer tan normally, then add more around strap mark areas. Applying facial spritz or bronzing spritz over the strap marks will further highlight this area, without it looking ‘fake'."

© Instagram Tan lines are easy to create with a spray tan

There's no need to worry about the self-tan staining your clothes, reassures James. "Self-tan doesn't stain, but I would recommend wearing a dark bikini to be extra safe.

"If you are using a facial mist to add more definition, make sure your bikini is black, but it shouldn't transfer and if it does, it should come out in the wash."

Sophie notes that a self-tan with a guide colour can be extra helpful, as it allows you to keep track of where you've applied the product.

Happy tanning all, we can't wait to see your white bits!