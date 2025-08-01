HELLO!'s Beauty Collective reveals their expert tips to avoid overpacking this summer

Holiday season is in full swing, and while curating the perfect capsule wardrobe for a week away is what dreams are made of (minimalism is the way forward for holiday dressing), picking which beauty products to pack is a different story – especially when you're a carry-on only gal, and your normally extensive skincare collection needs to be confined to a small zip lock bag.

Here, HELLO!'s Beauty Collective shares how they make the most of the skincare, haircare and makeup on their travels.

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Head of Commerce: Lightweight all the way

© Leanne Bayley Leanne will be packing less on her next holiday!

"After my last holiday, I realised I packed way too much, so on the plane home, I wrote myself a packing list for my future self. I've just looked at it to remind me and within the beauty realm, it says in capital letters: 'NO GLASS BOTTLES'. Basically, if it's heavy, don't pack it. My notes also include: just go for two foundations (one for day, one for night), take just one eyeshadow palette (not 10), two blushers (one coral, one pink) and just one mascara. I also told my future self to pack just perfume samples and to ditch the fancy body oils because, to quote myself: 'you won't use them!' Will I learn next time around? I hope so."

"And one more… Pack a travel-friendly light-up mirror because you can guarantee your lighting/mirror situation in your hotel will be shocking."

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO! Fashion & Beauty News Editor: Stick with it

Laura loves stick beauty when out and about in summer

"My secret to holiday beauty packing is stick makeup. It's so much easier to transport and saves you an incredible amount of space. For my last overseas getaway, my whole makeup bag consisted of Attitude sticks. This non-toxic brand is ultra sustainable, right down to the packaging, which is made from recyclable cardboard. I love the 'Oceanly Radiant Rose Vegan Makeup Kit' as it has a bronzer, blusher and lip gloss in stick format. I like the fact I never have to worry about breakages or spilling, either."

Caroline Barnes, MUA: Mine the minis

© Instagram Caroline Barnes hoards mini beauty products

"I collect minis, whether I spy them in a store or get them in a goodie bag. Then when I go away, I take my pick and often keep the packaging to refill with my favourite moisturiser or cleanser for another time. I also save space by selecting makeup that comes in sticks, as they don't need to be part of my liquid allowance."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Lifestyle & Beauty Editor: Summer scents

© Phill Taylor Melanie likes a new scent for holidays

"Buy a travel size of a new fragrance to wear on holiday. Every time you spray it in the future, you'll be transported back to sunnier climes. Thank me later."

Ateh Jewel, beauty broadcaster: Do me a solid

Ateh loves solid makeup on holiday

"If a product comes in a solid format, take that to save on your liquid allowance. I'm talking balm cleansers over liquid or cream, body balms that melt on contact and eyeliner pencils over liquid inks."

Jasmine Hemsley, wellness expert: Embrace multitaskers

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pen Jasmine Hemsley favours multi-taskers on holiday

"I take a big bottle of Fushi's 'Calendula Oil', £19, on holiday, which doubles up as a face and body oil when I'm away. It's excellent pre- and post-travel, especially for frazzled flight nerves.”

Donna Francis: Raid your stash

Donna has a holiday-ready beauty stash

“I have a stash of beauty samples from magazines and department stores. I especially love perfume minis and discovery sets, as I like to have choice.”

Ruby Hammer: Pre-soaked pads

© Instagram Ruby does pre-holiday prep

"The trick is knowing what really works. Pack multi-use products and don't underestimate the power of decanting. Heading to the airport from work? Pre-soak a couple of cotton pads in micellar water, pop them in a ziplock bag and use them on the plane rather than wipes for fresh skin."