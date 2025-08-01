5 high-maintenance things I do to be low-maintenance

If your TikTok explore page looks anything like mine, it’s probably flooded with videos titled "High-Maintenance Things I Do to Be Low-Maintenance". Content creators are piling on wrinkle patches, glazing their skin in moisturiser, and even taping their mouths shut – all in the name of beauty sleep. Why, I hear you ask? To "go to bed ugly" so they can wake up looking effortlessly flawless and say, "I just woke up like this".

My delusions about being low-maintenance are quickly shut down by those closest to me. One glance at my overweight suitcase – for a casual two-day city break, no less – says it all. But honestly, I’m not ashamed of wanting to take care of myself physically. With a little TLC, you can move through the day having already done the hard work the night before.

© @oliviapura My routine involves LED light therapy

If you’re thinking about jumping on the "shedding" trend, here are my top five high-maintenance beauty rituals that let me pretend I’m one of those girls who can just run a comb through her hair and head out the door.

LED Light Therapy

Yes, I get some seriously questionable looks from my mum when she walks into my room and finds me in full "transformer mode". I may look like Optimus Prime, but I swear it’s all worth it for the results. I use the Dr. Dennis Gross 'DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro' – it’s packed with 100 red LED lights to boost collagen and 62 blue ones to kill acne-causing bacteria. You can use them separately or combine them for the ultimate skin upgrade.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross shared with HELLO! the benefits of LED Light Therapy. "Just like a topical active ingredient, our skin cells have receptors for red LED. When the light connects with these receptors, it effectively tells our skin to start creating more collagen – the key to healthy, youthful-looking skin. Red LED also stimulates blood flow which leads to a reduction in inflammation," he said.

© @lillysisto LED masks have become a firm favourite among influencers

"Acne-causing bacteria also have receptors – one is for blue light. When a specific wavelength of blue light connects to this receptor, it self-implodes. This is how the blue light can uniquely target the bad bacteria without disrupting your skin's moisture barrier."

"Remember the golden rule of layering – thinnest to thickest. Light therapy should be done on a clean, dry face. Applying topical products beforehand will block the LED from penetrating the skin, and you won't see the best results," added Dr. Dennis.

Gua Sha and NuFace

Who doesn’t want to look a little more sculpted? That’s why I swear by my NuFace and Gua Sha combo. It’s my go-to for de-puffing in the morning. Gua Sha facials use gentle upward and outward strokes with a flat, s-shaped tool – typically made from natural stone or stainless steel – to help manually drain lymphatic fluid and reduce inflammation, leaving your face looking refreshed and more defined.

© Ada Summer Gua Sha facials help drain lymphatic fluid

The NuFace device claims to lift, firm, and sculpt using microcurrent technology, which stimulates muscle contractions for a more lifted appearance. It also energizes skin cells, potentially boosting collagen and elastin production for future skin health. I’ll admit, I was skeptical at first – but after consistent use, I’ve definitely noticed a more contoured look.

Laser hair removal

Whether you prefer to embrace your natural body hair or enjoy having smooth, hair-free skin, the choice is entirely yours. Personally, I feel my best when it's the latter. Over time, shaving became a tedious chore. I’ve tried it all – from the sticky mess of waxing to the dreaded pain of epilating – but with my combination of dark hair and fair skin, nothing seemed to budge those stubborn follicles.

© Laser Clinics UK Laser Clinics UK uses Candela lasers

I decided to take the plunge and try laser hair removal at Laser Clinics – and I couldn't be happier with the results. Candela lasers work by emitting a concentrated beam of light that’s absorbed by the pigment in the hair follicle. This light is then converted into heat, which damages the follicle and prevents future hair growth. With each session, your hair grows back finer, leading to a significant reduction over time.

BIAB manicure

Let’s be honest – we all went through our coffin-shaped acrylic nail phase as teenagers. But now that I’m in my twenties, I’ve shifted my focus to nail health. I still want my nails to look polished and presentable, just without sacrificing their strength. Enter: BIAB.

BIAB, or "builder in a bottle", is a type of builder gel. It’s a professional soak-off nail product designed to strengthen and add structure to your natural nails. Thicker than regular gel polish and boasting a high-shine finish, BIAB is applied much like traditional gel nails. However, it helps strengthen your natural nails, allowing them to grow longer than I ever thought possible without needing fake extensions.

© @rhode Hailey Bieber's glazed nails

I visit Kez at WINK Beauty in North London for my monthly manicure, and as a creature of habit, my go-to style is none other than Hailey Bieber’s signature chrome nails.

Skincare routine

Victoria Beckham is a fan of the brand

When it comes to skincare, I believe less is more – but I still make sure I go to bed looking like a "glazed donut". My routine is simple – I start with Rhode’s 'Peptide Glazing Fluid' to hydrate my skin, followed by Augustine Bader’s 'The Rich Cream' (a firm favourite of Victoria Beckham) and finish with Biba De Sousa's 'Eye Gel Cream'.