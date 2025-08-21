Princess Kate's most outstanding hairstyles our editors can't forget – from 'unpolished' to 'big party'

When it comes to providing hair inspiration for a formal daytime event or glamorous evening do, the Princess of Wales' back catalogue offers an endless supply.

Here on the Lifestyle desk at HELLO!, we are always up-to-date with all of Kate's outings, often picking up photos as soon as the princess heads out and always keeping an eye on what she is wearing and how she has styled her hair.

Over the years, you could say we have become royal hair experts in our knowledge of Prince William's wife's chosen styles and how, between us, we have spoken to countless industry-leading experts about how to nail a perfect Kate do.

Here, we have chosen our very favourite Kate hair moments that we go back to time and time again when we feel like our own tresses need a spot of rejuvenation and we need a hit of inspo…

Beautiful blow-dry In 2015, the then-Duchess of Cambridge headed out on a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios. "Here, she rocked what has become known as her signature look – the classic blow-dry. I love how Kate rocks mountains of volume at the root, but with the tidy flicky ends keeps it elegant and understated." Katie Daly, Lifestyle Writer

Wowing at Wimbledon In 2025, Kate wowed as she stepped out to present the winner's trophy at the Wimbledon Men's Final. "Personally, Kate's hair has never looked better. I can't comment if she's had any colour work done, but the honey-blonde mixed with her natural brunette is a solid 10/10. I also love the perhaps unpolished yet chic style of these brushed-out barrel curls. For me, this look is chef's kiss." Francesca Shillcock, Digital Travel Editor

Fabulous fringe In 2023, Kate joined William on a visit to Outfit Moray in Scotland. "I'm a sucker for any kind of face-framing fringe, and on the rare occasion Kate has bangs cut in, I always think it's her best look. Casually cool, they bring her timeless hair bang up to date, with the royal cutting in a fringe a few times over the years. In 2015, she went for fairly heavy bangs, while 2023, she opted for a softer look, and this was the winner for me." Melanie Macleod, Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor

Perfect ponytail In 2014, the royal attended the East Anglia's Children's Hospices Norfolk Capital Appeal launch event. "I've tried to embrace the most recent trends for slicked-back ponytails, but the lack of volume does nothing to flatter my face shape. The Princess of Wales' effortless updo, however, is my everyday hair inspiration. The royal is known for her bouncy blow-dries, but I think her mid-ponytail is an underrated gem. How does she get her hair to sweep gently into the hair tie, with no flyaways and gravity-defying volume at the crown of her head? It's a timeless look I am yet to master." Nichola Murphy, Lifestyle Editor

Birthday girl Earlier this year, Kate posed for a photo, shot by Matt Porteous, to mark her 43rd birthday. "I might have a bit of a recency bias, but I just love how Kate's hair looked in her 43rd birthday portrait this year – I think she pulls off the Old Hollywood waves so well, and they just add a bit of glamour to any look, no matter how casual." Josh Osman, Junior Lifestyle Writer