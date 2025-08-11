Princess Kate's windswept hairdo showcased her blondest highlights - ever

The Princess of Wales has earned iconic status when it comes to impressive hairdos, but a windswept moment in 2019 showed her natural blonde highlights in all their glossy glory.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge, now 43, visited The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum, where her brunette hair was styled in a curly blow-dry with flicky front strands.

© Getty Kate's hair looked windswept - and so blonde!

An unexpectedly windy moment as Kate stepped outside showed off the honey-hued pieces in her hair that looked as if she had spent time in the sun, as the top layers were visibly lighter than those underneath.

Does the Princess of Wales colour her hair?

Though it has never been confirmed if Kate's hair is sun-bleached or dyed by a pro colourist, celebrity hairstylist Adem Oygur says her tresses are a lesson in dimensional colouring and effortless elegance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled looks

"Her soft, caramel-blonde highlights are seamlessly blended from a rich brunette base, with lighter strands painted to frame the face and catch the light at every movement," he tells HELLO!. "This creates a luminous, sun-kissed effect that feels polished yet natural."

© Getty Kate's hair is multi-dimensional

The greatest strength when it comes to the visual appeal of Kate's hair colour is the variation in hue. "There is a full spectrum of tones, from honeyed mid-lengths to subtly lighter ends," Adem says.

"It's a perfect balance of radiance and refinement, the result of meticulous placement and a keen eye for tone, proving that great colour work stands out even in the most natural, unstyled moments."

The Princess of Wales' standout hair moments

Though Kate's hair is expertly styled on every public outing to ensure not a hair falls out of place, there are some hairstyles of hers that stand out more than others – and for all the right reasons.

© Shutterstock Kate has impeccable hair

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I find myself studying Kate's hair probably more than I should, and her twisted updos are among my favourite styles of hers and often live in the shadow of her signature blow-dry.

Take a look at times when Kate let her hair do all the talking…

1 4 Pearl-adorned updo © Getty Kate's pearl was dressed up with tiny pearls A tea party at the British High Commission on day four of Kate and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East saw the princess take on her most maximalist hairdo – a twisted low chignon adorned with lots of tiny pearls.

2 4 Statement headband The Princess of Wales' hair is usually preened to perfection Kate's attendance at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving in 2022 led to her opting for a rarely-seen headband. This bow-accented one by Jane Taylor with her luscious curls? Perfection!

3 4 Intricate waves © Getty Kate's hair looked classically chic Her blow-dry is her signature do, but in recent years, curls have trumped it! Kate attended the Order of the Garter service in June, and her neat curls looked straight from a fairytale as they cascaded down her back.