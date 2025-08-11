Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's windswept hairdo showcased her blondest highlights - ever
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022© Getty Images

Princess Kate's windswept hairdo showcased her blondest highlights - ever

Prince William's wife headed to The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity in 2019

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has earned iconic status when it comes to impressive hairdos, but a windswept moment in 2019 showed her natural blonde highlights in all their glossy glory.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge, now 43, visited The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum, where her brunette hair was styled in a curly blow-dry with flicky front strands.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge outside with windswept hair© Getty
Kate's hair looked windswept - and so blonde!

An unexpectedly windy moment as Kate stepped outside showed off the honey-hued pieces in her hair that looked as if she had spent time in the sun, as the top layers were visibly lighter than those underneath. 

Does the Princess of Wales colour her hair?

Though it has never been confirmed if Kate's hair is sun-bleached or dyed by a pro colourist, celebrity hairstylist Adem Oygur says her tresses are a lesson in dimensional colouring and effortless elegance. 

"Her soft, caramel-blonde highlights are seamlessly blended from a rich brunette base, with lighter strands painted to frame the face and catch the light at every movement," he tells HELLO!. "This creates a luminous, sun-kissed effect that feels polished yet natural."

Kate side on with windswept hair© Getty
Kate's hair is multi-dimensional

The greatest strength when it comes to the visual appeal of Kate's hair colour is the variation in hue. "There is a full spectrum of tones, from honeyed mid-lengths to subtly lighter ends," Adem says.

"It's a perfect balance of radiance and refinement, the result of meticulous placement and a keen eye for tone, proving that great colour work stands out even in the most natural, unstyled moments."

The Princess of Wales' standout hair moments

Though Kate's hair is expertly styled on every public outing to ensure not a hair falls out of place, there are some hairstyles of hers that stand out more than others – and for all the right reasons. 

Princess Kate in blue dress at Wimbledon© Shutterstock
Kate has impeccable hair

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I find myself studying Kate's hair probably more than I should, and her twisted updos are among my favourite styles of hers and often live in the shadow of her signature blow-dry. 

Take a look at times when Kate let her hair do all the talking…

14

Pearl-adorned updo

Catherine's hair from behind in bun with pearls© Getty
Kate's pearl was dressed up with tiny pearls

A tea party at the British High Commission on day four of Kate and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East saw the princess take on her most maximalist hairdo – a twisted low chignon adorned with lots of tiny pearls.

24

Statement headband

The Princess of Wales' hair is curled and worn in a navy bow
The Princess of Wales' hair is usually preened to perfection

Kate's attendance at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving in 2022 led to her opting for a rarely-seen headband. This bow-accented one by Jane Taylor with her luscious curls? Perfection!

34

Intricate waves

Catherine from behind with curls and hat© Getty
Kate's hair looked classically chic

Her blow-dry is her signature do, but in recent years, curls have trumped it! Kate attended the Order of the Garter service in June, and her neat curls looked straight from a fairytale as they cascaded down her back.

44

Swishy ponytail

Catherine side on with ponytail© Getty
A ponytail shows off statement earrings perfectly - take it from Kate!

Opting for a ponytail doesn't have to mean waving goodbye to all femininity. The Princess of Wales used a swishy pony with tonnes of volume at the root to show off her styling of Queen Elizabeth II's 'Dubai sapphire and diamond looped earrings' as she co-hosted a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's Cruella for Scottish NHS workers at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2021.

