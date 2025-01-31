Princess Kate's long-forgotten updo is a work of art

The Princess of Wales is synonymous with a bouncy blowdry. But at an event in 2023, the royal, 43, stepped out with her hair in an updo – and it was a pure work of art.

Prince William's wife visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks, Windsor for the St David’s Day Parade, and her brunette locks were swept up into an intricately twisted do at the nape of her neck.

© Getty Kate's hair was pristinely styled at the nape of her neck

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

The hairstyle – which had a woven effect – kept all her hair off her face and its low position on her head allowed for her classic black Juliette Millinery hat.

© Getty The Princess of Wales's updo was truly magnificent

Celebrity hairstylist and resident hair educator at Beauty Club London, Shady Harb, tells us what makes this look so special: "It is its seamless balance of structure and softness. The soft twists and woven elements of the hair give it a graceful and romantic feel, while the clean finish and precise placement of each section ensure it remains polished and regal.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore the traditional Leek during the Leek giving ceremony on St David's Day

Despite the look being two years old, it remains ahead of the curve of updo trends. "I expect to see a lot of ballerina-inspired buns in 2025 and sleek chignons with a centre part so this low-bun style plays into that trend," the hairstylist – who has worked with the likes of Lily Collins – says.

GET THE LOOK: THE PRINCESS OF WALES' ARTISTIC UPDO Jack Merrick-Thirlway from Neville Hair and Beauty tells HELLO! How to recreate Kate's look... Wash and condition the hair Apply SachaJuan's 'Hair Repair' ( £36 $32.99 Towel dry and detangle Apply mousse and a root lift spray Blowdry the hair focusing on lifting the roots to enhance volume Divide the hair into three parts – from the front hairline to the crown, from the parting to behind each ear and the remaining hair at the back Gather the back section into a low bun at the nape of the neck, ensuring it is firm yet not too tight to maintain a soft appearance Take the right side section and twist it gently, pulling it slightly outward as you twist to create a soft, looped effect. Pin the twisted section into the chignon, allowing the twist to overlap the bun slightly for added detail. Ensure the twist lies flat against the head while maintaining dimension Repeat the process with the left section, crossing it over the right twist to create an intricate, layered look and secure it with pins Fan out the twists slightly with your fingers to give them a fuller, sculpted appearance If there are loose ends from the twists, shape them into soft loops or waves and pin them strategically around the chignon To create the victory rolls at the front, take one small section from the crown, smooth it with a comb, and roll it inward toward the scalp to form a circular roll and pin before repeating it on the other side Use the tail end of a comb to lift and perfect the crown’s volume gently. This ensures the style looks polished yet natural

Kate's nifty hair trick

All eyes have been on Kate – and her fabulous hair – since her relationship with Prince William went public. For her first TV interview, which happened to mark her engagement, the princess had a sneaky trick up her sleeve for keeping her all-important blowdry intact.

© Getty Kate's hair had stunning flicky ends

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed: "She made a point of placing her hands on her lap so that she didn't fidget with her hair and spoke beautifully in a cut-glass accent."

© Getty Kate's hair was styled by James Pryce from the Richard Ward salon in Chelsea

DISCOVER: Princess Kate has major Audrey Hepburn moment in retro gown - unearthed photos

The royal has since been spotted clasping her hands together or placing them gracefully on her lap to stop any nervous touching of her brunette locks – and to maintain a dignified posture.

LISTEN: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't publicly reacted to negative VF article