Princess Kate's secret to 'luscious' Rapunzel hair that's the longest it's ever been

The Princess of Wales was the epitome of regal elegance as she stepped out alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh on Garter Day 2025.

Most striking about her beautiful look was the royal's Rapunzel hair that was the longest it's ever looked. Tumbling down her back, Kate, 43, wore her hair down with front sections pulled back from her face to accommodate her new Sean Barrett hat.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Consultant Trichologist, Eva Proudman, tells us that the shine and length of Kate's beautiful locks are by no means a result of luck. "Whether you're a princess or just a regular girl, long hair needs to be looked after," Eva says.

© Getty Kate's hair tumbled down her back "In simple terms, the longer the hair, the ‘older’ the hair and the more susceptible to damage (particularly at the ends) so there’s no doubt (nor surprise!) that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, will have a great hair care regime, with a hydrating and protecting shampoo/conditioner at the very root of her daily routine." Eva adds that though it might sound obvious, regular visits to the salon to maintain the colour and to trim the ends are also a must with long hair.

"I cannot emphasise how much a healthy diet impacts the hair of our health - particularly growth - so I'm sure that Catherine follows a well-balanced diet, packed full of protein, rich in iron and containing a colourful mix of vegetables, fruit and healthy fat, too," the trichologist adds. © Getty Kate wore the ultimate half updo on her wedding day "Sleep is also very important to hair health, so making time to rest and ensuring good quality sleep is vital. "But, in essence, good hair health and keeping long, luscious locks in tip top condition takes work - so Kate and her stylist are obviously doing a great job and making a concerted effort to maintain such beautiful hair, which always looks in fabulous condition," she concludes.

A master of the half-updo The fabulous appearance of Kate's hair is also down to its expert styling. Jason Collier, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Studio23, whose clients include Victoria Beckham, Sienna Miller, and Eva Longoria, says that what stands out most about Kate's Garter Day look is how it is perfectly soft yet sculpted. © Getty The Princess of Wales' hair looked impeccable under her hat "It looks like her hair has been blow-dried smooth with a round brush to create body at the roots, then styled into defined waves using a large-barrel tong," he explains.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' hair is looking longer than ever "The waves are brushed out ever so slightly for a more fluid, romantic finish. The side part and that stunning hat placement frame her face elegantly while showcasing the movement of the hair. It’s understated but meticulous, which is Kate’s signature."

Jason advises that there are a number of ways women can look after their hair to maintain a glossy finish like Kate's. © Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales hair always looks perfect "Healthy hair like this is all about balance: protection, hydration and gentle handling," he says. DISCOVER: Princess Kate's reassuring words to Duchess Sophie revealed during latest outing "Avoiding over washing, using silk pillowcases, limiting tight hairstyles that can cause tension, and choosing the right hair tools all add up. Clearly, her hair team understands the importance of preserving the hair’s integrity while achieving consistently beautiful looks."

