Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anxious Kate Middleton's hair trick during first ever interview
Subscribe
Anxious Kate Middleton's hair trick during first ever interview
Catherine in purple coat touching hair© Getty

Nervous Princess Kate's hair trick during first ever interview

Prince William's then-fiancée looked pristine during their engagement photocall

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010 it was standard protocol that the newly-engaged couple do an official photocall. All eyes were on the royal's soon-to-be wife who looked stunning in a figure-sculpting midnight blue Issa dress.

The pressure was on for her photocall look but the bride-to-be had a clever trick up her sleeve for keeping it on point as she stood for photographs and took on her first-ever interview which Tom Bradbury conducted for ITV News.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Princess of Wales' beauty evolution

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote: "She made a point of placing her hands on her lap so that she didn't fidget with her hair and spoke beautifully in a cut-glass accent."

The happy couple posed for photographers on the day they announced their engagement© Getty
The happy couple posed for photographers on the day they announced their engagement

There is a reason Kate may have fidgeted with her perfectly styled hair. Tom Bradbury revealed to Katie Nicholl that William's fiancée was "dreading" the interview and when it was complete she leaned back and sighed with relief, saying: "I'm no good at this!"

Sitting with her hands on her lap not only stopped a nervous Kate from touching it excessively but also allowed her to maintain a dignified posture as per royal etiquette.

Prince William and Kate Middleton after confirming their engagement© Mark Cuthbert
Kate wore a stunning blowdry

Kate's all-important hairdo

Her beautiful blowdry, which featured flicky ends and a face-framing shape, was the work of hairstylist James Pryce from the Richard Ward salon in Chelsea. 

Kate smiling beside william© Getty
Kate's hair had stunning flicky ends

He also asked to create Kate's iconic wedding day hair for her and William's big day in April 2011. Her tumbling brunette tresses were styled in a half-updo with loosely curled lengths. 

Richard Ward is the man behind Princess Kate's blow drys, including her bridal hair style on her wedding day in 2011© Chris Jackson
Richard Ward is the man behind Princess Kate's blow drys, including her bridal hair style on her wedding day in 2011

It is said that royal tradition dictates that bridal hair should be worn up. However, the princess re-wrote the rule book by sporting a softer hairstyle with the lengths over her shoulders as per her personal taste. 

A lasting legacy

Since her engagement photocall, Kate's blowdry has become her trademark hairstyle.

Kate middleton in pale blue dress close up© Getty
Kate has continued to rock a classic bouncy blow dry

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's rarely seen bouncy fringe is giving autumn hair transformation 

Along the way she has modified the look, opting for trendy tousled waves and the addition of curtain bangs but her classic blow-dry remains her signature.

WATCH: Former royal communication secretary reveals how Prince Harry can 'move things on' after difficult start to the year

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More