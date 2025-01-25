Nervous Princess Kate's hair trick during first ever interview

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010 it was standard protocol that the newly-engaged couple do an official photocall. All eyes were on the royal's soon-to-be wife who looked stunning in a figure-sculpting midnight blue Issa dress.

The pressure was on for her photocall look but the bride-to-be had a clever trick up her sleeve for keeping it on point as she stood for photographs and took on her first-ever interview which Tom Bradbury conducted for ITV News.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales' beauty evolution

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote: "She made a point of placing her hands on her lap so that she didn't fidget with her hair and spoke beautifully in a cut-glass accent."

© Getty The happy couple posed for photographers on the day they announced their engagement

There is a reason Kate may have fidgeted with her perfectly styled hair. Tom Bradbury revealed to Katie Nicholl that William's fiancée was "dreading" the interview and when it was complete she leaned back and sighed with relief, saying: "I'm no good at this!"

Sitting with her hands on her lap not only stopped a nervous Kate from touching it excessively but also allowed her to maintain a dignified posture as per royal etiquette.

© Mark Cuthbert Kate wore a stunning blowdry

Kate's all-important hairdo

Her beautiful blowdry, which featured flicky ends and a face-framing shape, was the work of hairstylist James Pryce from the Richard Ward salon in Chelsea.

© Getty Kate's hair had stunning flicky ends

He also asked to create Kate's iconic wedding day hair for her and William's big day in April 2011. Her tumbling brunette tresses were styled in a half-updo with loosely curled lengths.

© Chris Jackson Richard Ward is the man behind Princess Kate's blow drys, including her bridal hair style on her wedding day in 2011

It is said that royal tradition dictates that bridal hair should be worn up. However, the princess re-wrote the rule book by sporting a softer hairstyle with the lengths over her shoulders as per her personal taste.

A lasting legacy

Since her engagement photocall, Kate's blowdry has become her trademark hairstyle.

© Getty Kate has continued to rock a classic bouncy blow dry

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's rarely seen bouncy fringe is giving autumn hair transformation

Along the way she has modified the look, opting for trendy tousled waves and the addition of curtain bangs but her classic blow-dry remains her signature.

WATCH: Former royal communication secretary reveals how Prince Harry can 'move things on' after difficult start to the year