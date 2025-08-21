Jennifer Lopez undergoes wild hair transformation and you'll never guess who she looks like

Jennifer Lopez looked nearly unrecognizable in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman – all thanks to a dramatic hair transformation.

The 56-year-old traded her toasted-almond locks for a bold blonde look reminiscent of Madonna in the 1990s during her Blond Ambition tour – and fans couldn't help but notice. "Never thought Jennifer Lopez could look like Madonna, but she does," penned one social media user.

© Kiss of the Spider Woman Jennifer Lopez has gone blonde

"Wow, blondie Jenny works for me," added another fan. "'She is like Jean Harlow mixed with Gwen Stefani."

In the trailer, Jennifer debuts her glossy new tresses, wearing a shimmering bronze dress paired with a bold red lip. Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham, spoke to HELLO! to share an insight into the star's transformation.

"Channeling Marilyn Monroe with a dash of Madonna, J.Lo stunned with a creamy, golden blonde that lit up her complexion and gave her a radiant glow," he said.

© @jlo Jennifer is known for her toffee brown hair

"Styled in glamorous Hollywood curls, the transformation was pure old-school movie star allure – and I absolutely love it. Going from brunette to blonde doesn’t always work; it can leave some looking washed out. But J.Lo has pulled it off flawlessly – she exudes youthful energy and true blonde bombshell vibes."

Jay also shared his expert tips on how to achieve the blonde look yourself. "If J.Lo’s new look has given you inspiration to make the switch to blonde, it’s important that you visit a reputable hairdresser/colorist to ensure you carry out the change safely and do not cause any excessive damage to your hair," he explained.

"If you have a dark base colour, it may take a few trips to the salon to achieve a beautiful, clean blonde hue like this that still holds its shine."

Jennifer Lopez in a scene from Kiss of the Spider Woman

He continued: "When it comes to styling and achieving that Hollywood glamour-inspired look, I always recommend using a tong, such as a ghd styling iron. Curl the hair in sections, alternating directions to create movement and bounce. Pin each section into place and leave your hair for an hour or so before removing the pins and lightly brushing the curls out for added volume."

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Tonatiuh and Jennifer Lopez in a scene from Kiss of the Spider Woman

Based on the 1976 novel by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman is directed by Bill Condon. Jennifer takes on the role of Ingrid Luna in the fantasy film.

Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released theatrically on October 10.