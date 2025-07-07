I was 'embarrassed' by my hair in my 20s - but now I'm 40, it's healthier than ever

If you haven't heard of Lorna Luxe, where have you been? The online content creator has an enormous following on social media, where she shares her incredible outfits with fans, as well as major beauty tips.

The businesswoman, who founded fashion label, LA. Space, has recently launched 98 BEAUTY, a new range focused on the art of haircare.

The entrepreneur has been vocal about her hair struggles in the past and opened up to HELLO! about how she has overcome these now that she's in her 40s.

Speaking about how she has managed her hair over the years, the 42-year-old explained: "Up until five or so years ago, I treated my hair like an afterthought and something I was deeply embarrassed of. I have androgenic alopecia, which is gradual hair thinning, so rather than take care of the hair I had [left], I preferred to tie it up and ignore it."

Lorna has opened up about her hair journey with her loyal audience

Something had to change, as the hair thinning the social media sensation was experiencing was proving difficult to cope with. "In lockdown, I had the time to tackle the problem head-on, and so I went to a trichologist, and that’s really where my hair story begins."

Lorna's hair transformation in her 40s

So what's her secret? Quality supplements and a multitasking hair mask. "I’m big on supplements, it’s made a tangible difference so no one can convince me they don’t work. And I use my 'Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque' as much as I can. I want to keep the hair I have, and make it as strong and robust as possible."

Lorna created The 'Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque' as part of her brand, 98 BEAUTY

Lorna's foray into the beauty business was born from trialing many different products. "I had three hair masks on rotation, all doing different jobs," she reveals. "Life got a bit busier, and I wondered why I couldn’t have one mask that does everything. It was an acorn of an idea, but my skill set isn’t chemistry and development so that was the next step."

© @lornaluxe Lorna pictured with pal Rochelle Humes at the launch of 98 Beauty

Making the most of hair in your 40s is something Lorna is passionate about. "One thing that’s really stuck with me is that a lot of my hair issues began in my 20s," the influencer explains. "So, I’ve been working overtime ever since to catch up. That said, whatever age, our hair needs hydration to stay strong and healthy so if you can do one thing this week after reading this, hair mask the heck out of it and thank me later."