Harper Beckham rocks blondest Rapunzel hair to support mum Victoria

Harper Beckham looked blonder than ever as she appeared in a new social media post supporting her mother, Victoria.

"#HarperSeven loves mummy’s new Limited Edition Hair Clips!," read the caption as 13-year-old Harper posed with the black hair accessories from fashion designer Victoria's new line.

© Instagram Harper supported her mother's beauty line

Wearing a simple white tee, Harper held up the hair clips before sliding them into her long hair which is looking blonder by the day.

© Instagram Harper's hair is golden blonde

Mummy and me outing

Harper's appearance on Victoria's official Victoria Beckham Beauty business page came just days after the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a special evening in London.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoyed an evening at the ballet

Harper and Victoria attended a performance of Alice in Wonderland at the Royal Opera House, with the budding fashionista looking uber cool in a satin slip dress from her mother's label.

The silver number was paired with an understated gold bangle, while Victoria rocked workwear chic in the form of a black top and checked bottoms.

Rising star

Harper has clearly inherited her mother's eye for style, often wearing pieces from the Beckham matriarch's own collection. She looked her mother's double on her father Sir David's 50th birthday, sporting a sweet red dress by VB.

© @davidbeckham Harper loves VB's satin dresses

Speaking about her daughter's collection of satin dresses from her line, Victoria told the Telegraph: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

Victoria has said that Harper inspires her

Though only 13, Harper has made an appearance at a number of high-profile events from her parents' star-studded birthday parties to Paris Fashion Week, and has even become a TV star.

© GC Images Harper's style is much talked about amongst fans

Teasing Harper's appearance in her upcoming Netflix documentary on her life and career, Victoria told Harpers Bazaar: "It's slightly more targeted on the entrepreneur, the designer of the brand. It's not going to be as personal. I realise that I am a bit of a travelling circus, even when I'm at work, but this is very fashion-focused.

© Instagram Harper Beckham attended a fashion launch with VB in Dubai in April

"And, obviously, there'll be elements of the kids, you know – Harper's going to come in on Monday and do her fitting for the show so they'll film that. But it's really shining a light on the business, especially for America."