How to do Chloe Kelly's 'snatched' sporty ponytail - by the Lionesses' hairstylist
Chloe Kelly Lionesss

Want to look like a Lioness? Check out these professional tips..

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lioness star Chloe Kelly and the England team played magnificently on Sunday evening as they claimed their victory against Spain during the Women's Euros final.

Like the whole of the UK, we adored cheering the girls on during the exhilarating match that saw the Lionesses secure victory on penalties after a nail-biting 1-1 draw in extra time.

Chloe's hair stayed in pristine place during the iconic match - the perfect sporty ponytail! We decided we needed to know her secrets. Whether it's looking shapely at the gym or rocking that stay-in-place daily look when out and about, Chloe's hair is ideal for the active woman.

Chloe Kelly of England kisses the trophy during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain© Getty
Chloe Kelly's penalty won England the title once again

We spoke to Michael Gray, multi-award-winning hairstylist to the stars, who styled Chloe's hair in the iconic Nike campaign.

"Foundation is key when creating a ponytail to test the strength of time during a sports game, and off the football pitch for a glamorous occasion," Michael explains. "Sometimes we don’t know where to begin with creating a ponytail, or the style drops out very quickly."

The talented professional quipped, "Start by brushing through your hair with a detangling brush to ensure the hair is knot-free. I like to split the ponytail into two, from ear to ear. Sectioning the front out of the way and securing it with a sectioning clip."

Ashley James' stylist added: "I use 'Shine Define', by Sebastian Professional, to help craft and create the foundation of the sleek ponytail. Gathering the hair and securing it with an elastic at the base of the occipital bone. This will be the starting point of where the ponytail will sit and connect the remaining hair.

Chloe Kelly Lionesss
Chloe's hair is always pristine

"Once I have removed the sectioning clip from the front section, I then create a centre parting, or parting of preference, and continue to spray and smooth down the hair using a 4-in-1 Professional Styling Comb' from The Smooth Company, which helps to create that snatched look and control the hair to connect to the first ponytail. I then secure it with an elastic.

"I like to hide the hair elastic with a strand of hair, by taking a small section of hair from the bottom of the ponytail, saturating it with the 'Shine Define' again, smoothing and wrapping the hair around the ponytail, ensuring the elastic is covered. Either dry the strand with a hairdryer on medium heat or secure it with a hairpin." 

