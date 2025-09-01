Beauty editors swear by this Japanese skincare brand for plump, refreshed skin

Japanese skincare is having a moment – and it’s been a long time coming. Derived from a culture that champions natural ingredients for both consumption and topical application, beauty products from the Land of the Rising Sun seamlessly marry minimalism and innovation.

From seaweed and honeysuckle to green tea and soy protein, you’ll find food-derived formulas infused with naturally occurring compounds (such as hyaluronic acid and peptides). The result? Bouncy and radiant skin, plus a strengthened barrier.

If it wasn’t already clear, exceptional performance and attention to detail are the cornerstone of Japanese skincare products. And one brand that’s leading the charge is Hada Labo Tokyo.

Promising simple-but-effective formulas without unnecessary ingredients and additives, the brand is loved by women in their midlives who are looking to address dryness, loss of firmness and sensitivity.

Hada Labo Tokyo has been the number one selling skincare brand in Japan for many years – and for good reason. So, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s available to shop in the UK, too.

In the name of beauty journalism, we asked four HELLO! editors and experts to test out products from Hada Labo Tokyo’s new Premium range.

Here’s what they thought…

1. Cassie Steer, Contributing Head of Beauty

Hada Labo Tokyo Premium Lotion Intense Super Hydrator

As a beauty editor of more years than I care to mention, I’m well-versed in the hydrating prowess of hyaluronic acid – but also know that not all formulas are created equally.

This Premium Lotion Intense Super Hydrator has seven types of hyaluronic acid. So, it doesn’t just add moisture – it works at different skin depths, and helps your skin create and retain its own moisture, delivering lasting plump, bouncy skin with a natural glow.

Although it feels almost disarmingly slippy to start with, trust the process. Within seconds, it absorbs without a hint of stickiness and even parched, post-summer skin feels quenched from within.

I apply it to damp skin for maximum absorption and most of the time I’m able to skip moisturiser completely, especially as the fresh finish makes a beautiful base for makeup too.

2. Ateh Jewel, Beauty Journalist

Hada Labo Tokyo Premium Facial Sheet Mask

Jelly masks are such a simple yet effective way to achieve a glowing complexion, whilst pumping some extra hydration into your cells.

As I’m extremely time poor juggling my busy work schedule and twin daughters, I’ll pop on a mask while I’m working. I can wear one while I write copy, lay in the bath or meditate – talk about multitasking!

This Premium Facial Sheet Mask mask is packed full of hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture, and Vitamin C, which acts as a powerful antioxidant that encourages collagen synthesis and improves skin tone and texture.

It also contains tranexamic acid (which some call TXA) to help brighten the complexion, as well as aiding in the reduction of dark spots.

My skin was left feeling plump and supple, as well as my nerves soothed. I also love the fact that it’s fragrance free!

3. Becky Donaldson, Lifestyle Director

Hada Labo Tokyo Premium Extreme Skin Regenerator Super Cream

For me, a night cream has to strike this perfect balance: lightweight enough that it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy, but still effective enough to hydrate and restore my skin while I sleep.

I don’t want to feel like I’m wearing a mask to bed, but I do want to wake up with plump, refreshed skin that’s ready for the day ahead.

The Premium Extreme Skin Regenerator Super Cream really delivers on that. I’ve been using it diligently every night for the past week, and I’ve genuinely noticed a difference. My skin feels smoother and looks more plump.

I now keep the jar on my bedside table as a gentle nudge to use it every evening, because (shockingly) incorporating an overnight cream into my routine is relatively new for me. But now that I’ve started, I don’t think I could go back.

4. Jessica Callan, Magazine Editor

Hada Labo Tokyo Ultra-firming Booster 7xHA Cream-in-milk

This luxurious-feeling Ultra-firming Booster 7xHA Cream-in-milk, designed for day use, promises to rejuvenate and firm the skin, both of which are absolute musts for my face these days.

Infused with seven types of hyaluronic acid for deep moisture and elasticity, it melts into the skin and is non-greasy. I’ve got sensitive, dry skin, but this day cream is perfect for me.

You’re meant to pat it gently into your cleansed face and neck every morning, but I couldn’t help but slather it on as it feels so light thanks to the cream-in-milk texture.

I love that, although it’s feather light, it gives a firming feeling and improved elasticity. It’s now a solid feature in my daily skincare regime.

