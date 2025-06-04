Perimenopase rosacea made my skin red and unpredictable – here's how I soothed it

You think you know someone and bam! The perimenopause hits.

My skin and I had rubbed along perfectly amicably over the years; I'd gotten to know its foibles and it, in turn, had responded largely agreeably. But dealing with perimenopausal hormonal skin is like negotiating with an unreasonable toddler; you think you're giving it what it needs (and what it was amenable to the week before) and it reacts with a flurry of angry outbursts.

Skin changes in perimenopause

Suddenly, my tried-and-tested tactics had been thrown out of the proverbial pram. Take salicylic acid, which has always been my active ingredient of choice when it comes to spots (Origin's Super Spot Remover is still my go-to for a brewing Mount Vesuvius). But faced with more expansive areas of blemishes in places I hadn't experienced them since teendom (the apples of my cheeks for example) I knew it was time to step things up.

At the same time as these blemishes were brewing in the background, I also found the rosacea (often mistaken for acne) on my nose getting worse; essentially a double whammy of red bumps which is simply not complexion cricket.

© Shutterstock Rosacea causes red areas on the skin

And I'm not alone according to Dr. Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist & Founder of Self London who explains that hormonal fluctuations during this time (particularly the decline in oestrogen) can make the skin more sensitive and reactive.

Rosacea in perimenopause

"Perimenopause can absolutely worsen rosacea symptoms," she confirms. "Many women also experience an increase in facial flushing and temperature sensitivity due to hot flushes, which can trigger rosacea flare-ups."

© Getty Dr. Anjali Mahto shares her verdict rosacea skincare

So far, so bad, until I discovered some new-found skin heroes that have brought me and my complexion back into sync. It was after rummaging through my box of beauty cupboard contenders I'd brought home to trial that I spotted Beauty Pie's Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin-Clearing Gel-Cream, £37/$47.

Skincare ingredients for rosacea

Reminded of its suitability to rosacea prone skin and ability to reduce the appearance of redness in seven days thanks to a cocktail of skin-soothing ingredients including 10% azelaic acid, niacinamide, and, Centella Asiatica I dabbed it onto my nose but was soon slathering indiscriminately when I discovered that not only was the bumpy redness on my nose looking smoother, it was clearing up my blemishes too and there's a reason for that according to Dr Anjali.

"Several ingredients can help soothe and strengthen rosacea-prone skin. We often prescribe azelaic acid at a 15 or 20% strength in-clinic as it offers anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, without being overly harsh and a lot of my patients find it hugely helps with their symptoms."

Dr. Anjali adds that Centella Asiatica, also known as cica, has calming and healing effects, while allantoin and panthenol are gentle hydrators that reduce sensitivity. "For moisture, look for ceramides and hyaluronic acid to support the skin's barrier. Skincare for rosacea should be simple, fragrance-free, and barrier-focused, ideally introduced one product at a time to monitor for any reactions."

Happy Face? We're bumbling along just fine, thank you very much.

My (Dr. Anjali-approved) rosacea skincare

Beauty Pie Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin-Clearing Gel-Cream, £37/$47

This was a game-changer in helping me manage my rosacea symptoms. I don't want to speak too soon (unpredictable toddlers and all) but I haven't had a notable flare-up since I started using it a few months ago.

Avene Redness Expert Soothing Moisturizing Concentrated Cream, £24.50/$41.23

Having always had dry skin, Avene has long been on my rota of skin-soothing products but as my rosacea has got worse over the years, I've graduated into their Redness Expert range, and this instantly hydrating cream doubles as a brilliant makeup base.

Dr Jart Cicapair So Soothing Treatment, £32/ $52.44

Everyone needs an SOS treatment in our skincare arsenal and my go-to is this cica-packed soother by Dr Jart. Don't be alarmed by the hue – that green goodness is instantly absorbed, bringing relief to dry , sensitised skin whilst reducing the look of redness.

Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser, £29.99/$40.54

The brand dedicated to rosacea-prone skin knows just what sensitive, reactive skin needs from a cleanser and it's delivered with this gentle, does-it-all skin hero which melts away makeup and sweeps away impurities while leaving skin calm and comforted.

Ren Evercalm Sensitivity Relief Mist, £32

I'm still in denial that this brilliant brand will cease trading later this year but until it does, I'll be stock-piling the Evercalm range which has brought my skin back from the brink numerous times with my all-time favourite being the Relief Mist for on-the-go placating.