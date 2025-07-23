8 beauty buys that will give you instant kudos - according to an editor

In the not too distant past, a bottle of Chanel No5 perched on a nightstand or a pot of Crème De La Mer staking a spot on a bathroom shelf would come with certain (favourable) assumptions about the owner. But whilst both items are still beloved decades later, in 2025 it’s a Chanel hand cream rather than the iconic fragrance that is more likely to top people’s lust-lists.

Thanks in part to Gen Z reshaping the luxury beauty market as well as the social media dynamo relentlessly spurting out viral superstars, a silicone phone case (cue Hailey Bieber laughing all the way to the bank) can now be more covetable than a designer label as our pillars of status become more nuanced. Meet the beauty stars that will give you instant kudos...

Dolce & Gabbana Caffeine No-Puff Eye Patches

The ultimate in-flight flex. Apply these firming, de-puffing gel pads upon take-off and waft through arrivals looking as though you've had eight hours' sleep. £34 at Harrods Chanel La Crème Main

Unputdownably ergonomic, this chic pebble packaging features in prominent handbags. But it’s the stuff inside - a lightweight, velvety cream infused with camellia - that everyone wants to get their hands on. £54 at Selfridges

Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter The product that elevated the humble lip balm to a coveted collectable in 2009 has been rediscovered over and over again. But its 2025 gloss/balm iteration is set to be the product on everyone's lips. £33 at Sephora Keren Bartov The Wand It's the one the A-listers flock to for HD camera-ready skin. Be prepared to flaunt the "Keren Bartov glow" with this newly launched wand, loaded with four medical-grade skin technologies. £1,402 at Keren Bartov

Celine Le Rouge Satin Lipstick The quest for the perfect red was put to bed when Celine launched classic Parisian scarlet, Rouge Triomphe. We challenge you to find a more lustworthy piece to adorn your clutch bag. £62 at Celine Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Volume II

The beauty embodiment of quiet luxury, Hourglasses's most coveted product contains photoluminescent technology to bestow skin with a celestial glow. £68 at Space NK