8 beauty buys that will give you instant kudos - according to an editor
8 beauty buys that will give you instant kudos - according to an editor

By: Cassie Steer
2 minutes ago
In the not too distant past, a bottle of Chanel No5 perched on a nightstand or a pot of Crème De La Mer staking a spot on a bathroom shelf would come with certain (favourable) assumptions about the owner. But whilst both items are still beloved decades later, in 2025 it’s a Chanel hand cream rather than the iconic fragrance that is more likely to top people’s lust-lists. 

Thanks in part to Gen Z reshaping the luxury beauty market as well as the social media dynamo relentlessly spurting out viral superstars, a silicone phone case (cue Hailey Bieber laughing all the way to the bank) can now be more covetable than a designer label as our pillars of status become more nuanced. Meet the beauty stars that will give you instant kudos...

D&G eye patches

Dolce & Gabbana Caffeine No-Puff Eye Patches

The ultimate in-flight flex. Apply these firming, de-puffing gel pads upon take-off and waft through arrivals looking as though you've had eight hours' sleep.

£34 at Harrods

Chanel hand cream

Chanel La Crème Main

Unputdownably ergonomic, this chic pebble packaging features in prominent handbags. But it’s the stuff inside - a lightweight, velvety cream infused with camellia - that everyone wants to get their hands on.

£54 at Selfridges

Dior lip glow

Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter

The product that elevated the humble lip balm to a coveted collectable in 2009 has been rediscovered over and over again. But its 2025 gloss/balm iteration is set to be the product on everyone's lips.

£33 at Sephora

Keren Bartov The Wand

Keren Bartov The Wand

It's the one the A-listers flock to for HD camera-ready skin. Be prepared to flaunt the "Keren Bartov glow" with this newly launched wand, loaded with four medical-grade skin technologies.

£1,402 at Keren Bartov

Celine Le Rouge Satin Lipstick

Celine Le Rouge Satin Lipstick

The quest for the perfect red was put to bed when Celine launched classic Parisian scarlet, Rouge Triomphe. We challenge you to find a more lustworthy piece to adorn your clutch bag.

£62 at Celine

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Volume II

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Volume II

The beauty embodiment of quiet luxury, Hourglasses's most coveted product contains photoluminescent technology to bestow skin with a celestial glow.

£68 at Space NK

CurrentBody Skim LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2

CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2

The product that made walking around like a cosplay character acceptable has become a social media flex for stars, thanks to its collagen-boosting prowess.

£399.99 at CurrentBody

Augustinus Bader The Elixir

Augustinus Bader The Elixir

Worthy of its cult status, the brand that's serviced the faces of Hollywood's finest (Victoria Beckham is a loyal fan) has launched this souped-up version of its inaugural The Cream, inspired by exosome science.

£425 at Cult Beauty

