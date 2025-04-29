3 luxe beauty trends from the runway to recreate this spring

As spring awakens and our wardrobes shift to lighter layers, it's time to update our beauty looks, and this season it's all about soft statements with maximum impact. Straight from the spring/summer 2025 runways and onto the streets, the standout beauty trends mix polish with fun colours and quiet opulence.

From skin that glows like a Botticelli muse to candy-hued eyes and hair accessories that double as conversation starters, these are the luxury beauty looks that feel as fresh now as they did under the runway lights. Here are three runway-inspired looks to recreate this spring - no backstage pass required.

01. Renaissance skin

The antidote to unattainable super-dewy flawless skin, 'renaissance skin' is all about creating a lit-from-within glow that still looks natural while embracing imperfections. Seen at the likes of Loewe, ANDREĀDAMO and Brandon Maxwell, it all starts with a healthy base. We'd recommend Merit's Instant Glow Serum, which feels weightless and gives skin radiance while plumping and brightening.

Next go in with Chantecaille's Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer. It has a luxuriously velvety texture and is packed with calming and hydrating ingredients. If you're daring, wear it with the 'renaissance brow' (essentially a bleached brow), which is also trending thanks to a slew of celebrities and Valentino's Haute Couture show.

02. Decadent adornments

On the catwalk, floppy bows, sculptural pins and golden cuffs elevated seemingly simple hair styles. Even a low pony can look special with the right accessories. Just take a look at Luisa Beccaria's whimsical collection. Meanwhile at Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon went maximalist, completing outfits with canary yellow floral hair pieces.

We love this oversized Jennifer Behr bow hair clip made from silk to add effortless chic to any outfit. Or this huge 18kt gold French pin for a touch of luxury.

03. Pastel shades

Pastel tones dominated catwalks this season with flashes of peachy pink at Dries Van Noten, powdery blues at Marques Almeida and lilac lids at Coperni. Faces were kept fresh with white on the waterline and often sans mascara.

Sweep Chanel's Ombre Essentielle or Victoria Beckham Beauty's EyeWear Longwear Eyeshadow Stick across your whole lid for a dopamine-boosting wash of colour - or keep the pigment concentrated into your inner corner for a more subtle pop.