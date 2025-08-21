EXCLUSIVE: Beauty guru Ruby Hammer shares her little luxuries from Cocoa Island getaways to Zimmermann dresses

Ruby Hammer began her career assisting backstage at London Fashion Week, later creating catwalk looks for designers including John Galliano and Jasper Conran. In 2007, she was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her services to cosmetics. The beauty guru, who founded the eponymous brand Ruby Hammer, lives in London with her husband, the restaurateur Martin Kuczmarski. Here, she shares what luxury means to her...

Luxury is about the atmosphere – a place where the energy is warm, the food is delicious and the conversation flows. My husband’s restaurant, The Dover, Mayfair, gets it right from the moment you walk in.

Travelling in comfort is my biggest luxury. After decades of flying as a make-up artist, I’ve experienced every class, from the sublime to the seriously cramped. When I can, I indulge in space and quiet.

In terms of simple luxuries, nothing compares to spending time with my grandson Max [her daughter Reena’s son]. Pure uncomplicated joy.

It's not about the price tag, it’s about how you're treated. Saint Laurent in Paris once polished my handbag while I went for lunch, just because they noticed that it needed some love.

The Maldives or the Turks and Caicos Islands are my ultimate long-haul destination. Cocoa Island feels like home; they know us by name, and the moment I arrive, I feel my shoulders drop.

A mini-break is where I get more playful. I love exploring, from Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire to Palazzo Fiuggi in Italy or Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire

At home, luxury is about things that work. I want my shower to be strong, my dishwasher to do its job and my switches to turn on the first try. It’s not about everything being shiny and new, it’s about not being let down by the small things.

Cleanliness is the little luxury I’ll never compromise on. I don’t need crystal chandeliers or gold-plated taps, just well-kept, hygienic surroundings.

What I do to elevate a cosy night in depends on the season. In the summer, it’s the softest, lightest cotton I can find. In winter, cashmere everything.

I love a good olive oil, parmesan you can shave generously and my full set of Le Creuset pans. When my husband and I bought our house, we splurged, but it was worth it, as they’ve lasted beautifully.

My last splurge was on a Zimmermann dress. Because I’m petite, I have to act quickly before pieces sell out in my size. I don’t buy masses, but I do buy thoughtfully. I take care of what I own and rewear it proudly.

For beauty, it’s Bergdorf Goodman in New York or Liberty in London. They curate like no one else. I’ve been fortunate to try some of the most extraordinary beauty products, and I use what works. At 63, my skin needs more than just soap and water: it needs care.

A Jacquie Aiche necklace given to me for my 50th birthday is something I treasure, but I rarely wear it. I must change that.

Luxury is simple: having the freedom to slow down, to choose how I spend time and who I share it with. Whether I’m doing everything or nothing, that freedom is the real luxury.