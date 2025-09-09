This celeb-approved serum will give you long, fluttery eyelashes in just 25 days

Fluttery eyelashes are the pièce de résistance of beauty. And for those that need a little assistant achieving some oomph in that department, serums are the way to go. A good lash serum will condition the hairs and nourish follicles, but an amazing one will tap into the eyelash growth cycle to stimulate the production of healthier hairs, whilst also strengthening existing ones. Luckily, I’ve found a hero serum that covers all of these bases – and it belongs to UKLash.

UKLash’s flagship Lash Growth Serum has been praised by It-Brit celebrities (including Molly-Mae Hague and Sophie Habboo) for good reason. The unique formula is fortified with Vitamin B5, Green Tea extract and amino acid peptide Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, which work in tandem to stimulate keratin growth. The result is feathery lashes in as little as 25 days.

Made in Chelsea alum Sophie, 30, employed the serum to get her lashes wedding-ready before she tied the knot with co-star Jamie Laing in Marbella in May 2023. She said at the time that the formula has made “the most incredible difference” to the length and thickness of her lashes.

“I’ve been loving the results and it's so easy to apply,” she shared in an Instagram reel. “One swipe on each eyelash, and I follow with the curlers and then the mascara. Which, as you can see, makes a huge difference, just lengthening and making them look a little bit thicker.”

© Getty Images Sophie Habboo used UKLash's flagship lash serum leading up to her 2023 wedding with Made in Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing

The UKLash serum recipe is guilt-free, too, being free from cruelty, parabens and oils. In short, it’s vegan-friendly and safe to use with lash extensions and contact lenses. It has clinically proven results, which are approved by dermatologists and ophthalmologists. An impressive 85% of users saw visibly longer lashes, 80% saw visibly fuller lashes and 88% saw visibly healthier lashes, according to research by the brand.

UKLash Lash Growth Serum, at a glance

Easy application: All it takes is one swipe of the serum once a day (ideally the evening so it can get to work overnight) to yield results in less than a month.

All it takes is one swipe of the serum once a day (ideally the evening so it can get to work overnight) to yield results in less than a month. Conscious, but unique, formula: It is fortified with Vitamin B5, Green Tea extract and an amino acid peptide, but free from all parabens and oils.

It is fortified with Vitamin B5, Green Tea extract and an amino acid peptide, but free from all parabens and oils. Works from the inside out: The serum delivers active ingredients directly to the lash root to create the perfect environment for growth.

The serum delivers active ingredients directly to the lash root to create the perfect environment for growth. Nourishes existing hairs: The fortified ingredients nourish and condition the lashes that you already have, thus prolonging the amount of time they stay attached to your lashline.

What do beauty buffs say about UKLash Lash Growth Serum?

It’s not just celebrities who love the serum, but beauty buffs across the globe too. One verified review reads on the UKLash website: “I must say I was very sceptical about this product at first. My lashes were weak and ruined from lash extensions and I can already see the length coming back.”

Another says: “After having my baby, my lashes became short, straight and just never went back to how they were before. I’d almost given up on them – until I tried UKLash. A few weeks in, I noticed a real difference. My lashes are now longer, thicker and fuller, just like they used to be. It’s so easy to use, and the results speak for themselves. I’ve even had people ask if I’m wearing extensions!”

UKLash just launched its new Tubing Mascara – here's my review

Your lash care routine needn’t end with serum. UKLash recently unveiled its latest innovation: a tubing mascara designed to deliver longer-looking, more defined lashes with minimal effort. I had the pleasure of attending the brand’s launch event and experiencing the product firsthand. My UKLash Tubing Mascara review in a nutshell? It’s sensational.

UKLash engraved my name on the side of a Tubing Mascara at their launch event

Available in two hues of Black and Mocha, the smudge-proof formula uses lash-wrapping polymers and is enriched with arginine and shea butter. So, it keeps every hair separate whilst delivering nourishment – double whammy. My lashes looked like falsies after just one coat of the Mocha shade, which has a deep brown tone that makes a statement without being too harsh.

The formula also made removal effortless. As it dries, it forms lightweight ‘tubes’ around each individual lash, which gently glide off with just warm water and cleanser – no rubbing required. I’m used to finding traces of mascara still lingering after my first cleanse, but I was genuinely impressed by how squeaky clean my lashes looked after just one wash. Panda eyes, begone!

