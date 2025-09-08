Sleep-deprived skin? Our experts review the cult range that instantly revives tired complexions

The term ‘beauty sleep’ was coined by author Charles White in his 1828 book, Herbert Milton. Back then, it loosely meant to go to bed before midnight. Now, following countless studies, we know that beauty really does happen whilst we kip. That’s because sleep is the main time the body has to recover from the wear-and-tear of the day before.

Sleep helps the skin self-repair by increasing blood flow, boosting collagen production and accelerating cell regeneration to heal damage. Anti-inflammatory proteins are also produced to aid these processes.

There are plenty of beauty products to support this process too, with the first brand to create skincare products specifically designed for sleep being Estée Lauder. Its Advanced Night Repair range hit shelves in 1982, and, over 40 years later, the products still reign supreme. Among the range is a multi-recovery complex serum, a supercharged gel eye cream, a cleanser infused with lipid-rich oil and a cleanser with 15 amino acids.

‘Why is the range so successful,’ we hear you ask? Because, over the last four decades, Estée Lauder has been pioneering research into night skin science. The brand even appointed neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr Matthew Walker as its first global sleep science advisor earlier this year.

Recent research from the beauty icon has focused on the impact that poor sleep has on skin. And to complement its night-time range, Estée Lauder also offers 30-minute facials in-store with its experts to further boost your rested and radiant appearance.

In the name of beauty – and sleep – journalism, we enlisted four editors and experts to put Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair range to the test. They trialled the Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Cleansing Balm Cleanser with Lipid-Rich Oil Infusion, Eye Lift + Sculpt, Overnight Treatment and Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme.

Here’s what they thought…

Becky Donaldson, Feature Director

Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Having only recently committed to a five-step morning skincare routine - cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser and eye cream - it feels almost indulgent to do one in the evenings, too. My skin has visibly improved, mostly thanks to the addition of the serum. It is visibly plumped and refreshed, and the scent is intoxicating.

Advanced Night Cleansing Balm Cleanser with Lipid-Rich Oil Infusion

This luxurious balm effortlessly removed my makeup while leaving skin feeling clean yet already nourished. It starts off as a buttery formula which transforms into a delicate oil as you massage it over your skin. Once you start lathering with water, it transforms once again into a milk that washes easily away, without leaving a slither of residue.

Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt

This product is a multitasker. Unlike a lot of eyecreams, it can be used across all four eye dimensions: undereyes, lids, crow’s feet and inner corners. It remodels the look of the entire eye area and improves the appearance of both static and dynamic lines around my eyes.

Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment

All it takes is one night of this product to beat sleep-deprived skin. It completed my new nighttime ritual with its silky, second-skin texture. Every time I use it, I wake up with a face that is radiant and energised – beauty sleep at its finest.

Melanie Macleod, Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor





Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

I'm not being hyperbolic when I say I have never met anyone who doesn't love this iconic serum. From women in their 20s taking their first steps to build a skincare routine, to my aunt in her late 60s who has used this for as long as I can remember and looks at least a decade younger, everyone who applies a pipette of this to their face falls hard and fast for it. It sinks in perfectly, creating skin I'm happy to wake up to.

Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt

Small but mighty, this emerges like silk from the pump, but don't be fooled by the delicate texture. Designed to target the under eyes, eyelids, crow's feet, and inner corners, this multi-pronged attack makes light work of brightening and plumping my sometimes tired-looking eye area, and after using it for a month I don't feel my skincare routine is complete without a pump of this.

Advanced Night Cleansing Balm Cleanser with Lipid-Rich Oil Infusion

For a luxurious approach to whisking away your makeup, this oil-infused cleansing balm should be on your skincare wish list. The addition of oil makes it feel buttery soft on your skin and it magicked away my base makeup with minimal effort. My eyes needed a little more attention to erase all of my eyeliner, but the biggest plus point for me was that it didn't sting my eyes at all, meaning I could get right in there with zero fear of irritation or redness.

Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme

I first tried this on the Estée Lauder counter in Selfridges during a mini facial and immediately knew it was coming home with me. It's pillowy soft and sumptuous and cocoons your skin like a super cosy weighted blanket, adding a dose of moisture last thing at night. It has a barely-there citrusy floral scent, which I loved, plus it definitely lives up to the 'bounce' in the name, making my complexion feel radiant and vibrant.

Ateh Jewel, Beauty Journalist

Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

I’m an OG fan of this iconic serum and have used the lightweight formula throughout my beauty life! I have dehydrated, combination skin and so, I love the fact this doesn’t feel heavy. Better yet, it is oil free and contains Estée Lauder's patented Tripeptide-32, a complex which supports skin's natural day/night rhythm.

Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt

I’ve recently lost lots of weight and have noticed a real difference in my under eye area. That’s where this lifting eye cream has been a saviour. Like the Advanced Night Repair serum, I love the fact that it has a lightweight texture. It has helped with volume as well as fine lines as it helps to sculpt and remodel the look of the entire eye area.

Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme

Texture is everything to me. I love this peptide-rich night cream which feels so soothing and nourishing, but equally doesn’t break me out. It helps protect my face against irritation and environmental stressors, which can damage collagen. The super blend includes eight ingredients, including potent Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Moringa Extract, Hibiscus Morning Bloom Extract, concentrated Algae Extract, Sigesbeckia Extract and Vitamin E.

Advanced Night Cleansing Balm Cleanser with Lipid-Rich Oil Infusion

This buttery balm is perfect for melting away makeup and grime. I love how ritualistic and decadent it feels, especially with how it turns into a satisfying milk as it gently cleanses the skin. The lipid-rich oil infusion includes 25% Safflower Seed Oil which gives the balm great slip for facial massage while you cleanse.

Hollie Brotherton, Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor

Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

The Advanced Night Repair Serum is a true beauty icon and one of the products I’ve been recommended by skincare experts the most throughout my career. With its silky texture, it sinks in beautifully with zero stickiness, and I genuinely wake up glowing. Packed with hyaluronic acid and Estée Lauder’s patented Tripeptide-32, it works wonders overnight, keeping my skin hydrated and improving texture and radiance over time. It’s a staple I’ll always come back to.

Advanced Night Cleansing Balm Cleanser with Lipid-Rich Oil Infusion

With its rich, buttery texture, this balm is an indulgent first step in my evening skincare routine. It melts effortlessly into my skin and transforms into a silky oil, gently dissolving every last bit of makeup and SPF – even waterproof. My complexion is left super soft and nourished thanks to the Safflower Seed Oil, which is known to replenish your skin. It’s a product I reach for every night.

Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme

I like my night cream to be super nourishing, and this one is a rich, velvety dream. Formulated with the brand’s signature collagen-boosting technology, it’s designed to improve firmness and elasticity overnight, and it really delivers. My skin feels cocooned and deeply hydrated, and by morning it’s silky smooth and visibly glowing. It’s ultra-comforting without being heavy.

Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt

My eyes have been my problem area for a little while now (late nights and contact lenses will do that to you) but this is like eight hours of sleep in a bottle. The lightweight gel-serum instantly de-puffs the look of tired eyes, and after a few weeks of using it both morning and night I’ve noticed my skin also looks smoother and firmer.

