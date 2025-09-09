The Gucci mascara every celebrity MUA swears by - here’s why we’re obsessed

As a lifestyle writer, I’ve tried more mascaras than I can count. From the high-street staples that promise volumised lashes to the luxury launches that cost more than a week of iced coffee runs, the truth is this: finding a mascara that actually does it all - length, lift, volume, definition - without smudging halfway through the day is surprisingly rare. Which is why Gucci’s Mascara L’Obscur has quietly become one of those products beauty editors reach for again and again.

But it’s not editors that continually reach for it - this cult favourite product has made its way into the kits of celebrity makeup artists too. Gucci Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist, Thomas de Kluyver, has used it everywhere from fashion week runways to red carpet looks, praising its versatility for both subtle, barely-there lashes and bold, dramatic impact.

Gucci Mascara L’Obscur £31 AT JOHN LEWIS

What makes this mascara worthy of its cult status? A few things:

Ultra-rich, creamy black pigment that coats lashes in a single stroke

Flexible elastomer brush that hugs every lash from root to tip

Precision tip that catches even the tiniest corner lashes

Buildable formula that can be swept on lightly for daytime polish or layered for full-on drama

Long-wear finish that resists smudging, flaking, and fallout for up to 12 hours

Its genius lies in the versatility: sweep the wand horizontally for a classic, fanned-out effect that subtly separates every lash, or flip it vertically to build a bold, high-definition volume with a wing-like flare. In other words, it adapts to whatever look you’re after.

© Charles Nègre courtesy of Gucci Beauty

Why we love it

This is one of those mascaras that instantly makes your eyes look more awake. The brush doesn’t just coat - it fans, separating lashes from root to tip for that wide-eyed effect that feels clean, not clumpy. I love how the narrow tip makes light work of those tricky inner and lower lashes, which often get missed.

And while some formulas do one thing brilliantly but fail at others (hello, length or volume but never both), L’Obscur somehow manages to tick every box. The best part? It still feels lightweight, never heavy or crunchy, so your lashes stay fluttery rather than stiff.

The verdict?

Between its chic pink-and-gold packaging, flexible application (subtle one day, bold the next), and pro-approved performance, Gucci’s Mascara L’Obscur more than earns its place in any makeup bag. Whether you’re looking to subtly lift your lashes for an everyday polish or go full drama for a night out, this is the one to beat.