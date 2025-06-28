Millie Bobby Brown rocks tiny bikini that highlights phenomenal physique in beachside photos

Millie Bobby Brown had all eyes on her when she shared some sizzling photos on Friday.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, posed up a storm in a trio of beachside photos, wearing a tiny string bikini that showed off her incredible physique.

Beach vibes

Millie's blue and green paisley-patterned bikini stood out against her sun-kissed skin, and she shielded her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Keeping the heat at bay, the actress wore her dark hair back in a slick bun and angled her body to showcase her curves and tiny waist.

© Instagram Millie's physique looked incredible in her bikini

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "I'm starstruck." A second said: "Now that's an 'Eleven' out of 10," referring to her Stranger Things character, Eleven.

A third added: "It is SO refreshing to see a celeb not edit their pics as heavily as most of them do!" A fourth gushed: "You're so beautiful!"

Millie isn't afraid to show off her body and refuses to apologize for growing up.

© Instagram Millie's bronzed skin glowed under the sun

Growing up

In March, she publicly named and shamed several journalists for "dissecting" her face, body, and personal choices after she underwent a blonde hair transformation.

Addressing the "disturbing" comments she had received about her changing appearance, she said: "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me.

© Instagram Millie stunned fans with her beachside look

"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

Millie then called out a series of headlines she said are "desperate to tear young women down", including articles titled, "Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?" and "What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?"

The Electric State actress pointed out one particular headline, titled "Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new 'mommy makeover' look", saying it amplifies "an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance".

© Instagram Millie isn't apologizing for growing up and changing her appearance

She continued: "This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

"Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up.

© PA Images via Getty Images Millie called out people for 'dissecting' her looks

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Millie added: "We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?

© WireImage Millie has grown up in the public eye

"If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder – what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"

She concluded: "Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."