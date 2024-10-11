Duchess Sophie just wore false eyelashes and they look seriously glam

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Malta this past week on a royal tour of the country with her husband, Prince Edward.

© Getty Images Sophie and Edward kicked off their four-day visit to Malta on Monday

We have loved checking out her working wardrobe, which has consisted of some seriously chic summer clothes, from patchwork dresses to floral frocks and sandals. A welcome change from coats and boots we are all sporting back here in cold Blighty!

WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Beauty

Her beauty look has also been on point. Despite the humid conditions, her hair has remained sleek and intact (no frizz whatsoever) and her makeup in particular has been looking immaculate.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh has looked so chic in Malta this week

Speaking of her makeup, we couldn't help but notice how full the 59-year-old's lashes have been looking. In fact, we suspected they could be false eyelashes. So, we called in an expert!

Sara Sordillo is a MUA at Eylure, one of the biggest eyelash brands in the world, and she gave us the lowdown on Sophie's look.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's lashes looked so glam

Sara explains: "As a professional makeup artist, I always recommend that clients opt for false lashes for photographed events. Even when curling natural lashes and applying mascara, natural lashes can get lost in photos and give the appearance of having little to no lashes.

© Getty Prince Edward's wife always looks glowing

"I can see that Sophie has been wearing false eyelashes for her trip, in particular, she's opted to wear lashes that have added extra depth to her smokey eye look, while also opening up her eyes to stand out. Her selection of ¾ length lashes is flattering and they are the easiest to apply, whether you are a seasoned eyelash wearer or just getting started. These lashes are applied to the last section of the lash line and are shorter than your standard ones, so they don’t require trimming."

Get Sophie's look

"To achieve Sophie’s lash look, apply eyeliner to your top lash line and tightline the bottom lash too. Use Eylure’s 'No.005 Volume Lashes' to create a dense, intense effect like Sophie’s. If you love the lash look without the smokey eye, go for 'No.003 Featherlight Feel Lashes', they’ll add length without too much drama," Sara advises.

Sara recommends using the Eylure 005 to get Sophie's look

"To apply the lashes, use the included Eylure '18 Hour Hold Glue' on the lash band. After applying glue to one lash band, repeat the process and add an extra dot of glue on each end of the lash. When you apply the glue, it will initially appear milky white. Wait until it turns iridescent blue, this is the perfect time to apply the lash. The tackiness will help it stick better without slipping."

Tips for applying fake lashes

There is a knack to getting the application just right - but Sara has some top tips. "For an easy application, place a mirror on a flat surface so you’re looking down as you apply the lashes. This will give you a clear view of the top of your natural lash line without the creasing from squinting. Try to end the false lash just before the end of your natural lashes, it will give the lifted effect you’d get from professional makeup application. Eylure’s glue dries completely clear, so give it a few moments to dry."