The secret to The Traitors' Maura Higgins' incredible eyelashes? A $12 mascara

There's so much excitement around the new season of The Traitors US after the new all-star cast was announced. For reality show fans like myself, it's a Bravo-lebrity filled fever dream with Real Housewives icons Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams and Dorinda Medley packing for a stay in the Scottish castle. And another star set to appear on the Peacock show is Maura Higgins, who stepped aside from hosting Love Island USA’s sister show Aftersun last year.

Irish beauty Maura is no stranger to reality TV, having made her name on Love Island UK. And before she heads to the castle, Maura has been enjoying a hot girl summer, jetting off around the world on vacations and work trips and sharing her travels with her 4.1M Instagram fans.

One thing she's not shy about is sharing her beauty buys, and Maura, 34, gave us a glimpse at the products she she uses to create her glowy makeup - and I noticed it included a $12 mascara.

Looking beautiful in a black bardot sweater and red bold earrings, I was struck by Maura's incredible eyelashes, which she appeared to be lengthened and defined after an application of L'Oreal's Voluminous Panorama Mascara, $12 at Amazon.

© Instagram Maura, 34, shared her glowy makeup favorites to her 4.1M Instagram followers

I even zoomed in on Maura's snap because her lashes looked that good. Amazon shoppers agree with Maura, as they rated it 4.4 out of five for making lashes appear "fuller", "longer" and for having serious staying power.

Maura' is in good company, as its a favorite of Hollywood legend Dame Helen Mirren.

And it wasn't the only L'Oréal product Maura had packed in her suitcase. Her natural, glowing skin is thanks to the L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion, $13.98 / £9.40, an illuminating skin tint that is said to brighten and hydrate the skin. Reading the product description, it acts as a primer, foundation, highlighter and contour in one, saving you space in your toiletry bag which is ideal for a vacation.

© Getty Maura Higgins on season 6 of Love Island USA

She also gave a shout out to REFY's $26 Cream Bronzer (£18 in the UK), a lightweight, buildable bronzer with skin-loving ingredients like Vitamin E and Sunflower Seed Oil. Maura uses the shade SAND, and added an extra dose of illumination to her skin with Vieve’s Skin Dew, a $28 liquid highlighter.