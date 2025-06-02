MobLand star Helen Mirren’s trusty cheap mascara has the most epic reviews - and it's just dropped in the sale

Dame Helen Mirren has been a regular feature on my screen recently, thanks to Guy Ritchie's gritty crime series MobLand. The 79-year-old actress stars in the hit show alongside an all-star cast which includes the likes of Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan.

Always a style icon, whenever I see Helen I can't help but notice her amazing eyelashes, and she says they're thanks to a very affordable mascara.

© Paramount Helen Mirren stars in hit Paramount series MobLand

The Hollywood star was pictured applying L'Oreal's Voluminous Panorama Mascara on Instagram, and while admittedly she works for the brand, the drugstore product get seriously good reviews online.

The mascara has a 4.3/5 rating on Amazon, with customers surprised how "long" and "voluminous" it makes their lashes despite its low price point.

"I am absolutely in love with this mascara! From the very first swipe, I was blown away," wrote one. "It genuinely makes my eyelashes look double the size – they're incredibly long, voluminous, and perfectly separated. I've tried so many mascaras, and nothing has given me results like this. It's truly a game-changer for my everyday makeup routine."

While another said: "I've seen this recommended on TikTok and found Amazon to have the best price. This mascara makes my lashes so long and voluminous! The colour is a deep black and it doesn't seem to have a smell. Haven't noticed any smudging throughout the day. An oil cleanser would probably be best to remove this as its quite long wearing but I'd buy again 100 times."

And another added: "I’m a cosmetics sceptic. I read the reviews of this mascara, and at £10, decided to try it. Amazing. I’m 66, not blessed with lush lashes, but this has given me more! Coverage is great, reaches every tiny, precious eyelash. I genuinely recommend you give it a go. About to purchase more.."

© FilmMagic Helen looked stunning on the Cannes red carpet

Already affordable at £12.99, it's just dropped in the sale for £10.39. With its clump-free formula and multi-level brush designed to volumise and separate lashes, it rivals more premium (and far more expensive) beauty brands too.

In the US it's so popular, you'll have to hold on until mid June for delivery, but you can place your order now for just $12, and it's worth the wait.

Helen also uses L'Oreal's True Match Foundation. "They've got a big selection of colours and it's a fabulous foundation,” she told InStyle. "A lot of the makeup artists that I work with use it as well."

With 47 shades currently available, the inclusive formula is super hydrating with medium, buildable coverage and a natural finish - ideal for mature skin. The shade range is very limited on Amazon, but you can find most of them at LookFantastic for £11.99 or $13.99 at Ulta Beauty.