'Holy moly, this mascara is nice' Dua Lipa's make-up artist is almost speechless over viral mascara

I have a new make-up artist girl crush on TikTok, and it just happens to be Dua Lipa's head of glam, Katie Jane Hughes.

When she's not working with her pop star client all around the world, Katie is busy living in New York being a beauty influencer on TikTok and Instagram, showing off various products with chatty (yet educational) 'get ready with me' videos.

I have spent the weekend going on a deep dive on all her videos, and trust me, don't follow my lead because she will make you want every single product she rates. The iconic mua, who has worked on countless celebrities as well as Dua Lipa, is honest about what she thinks about products and gives her opinion on whether you should part with your hard-earned money or not.

© Instagram Dua Lipa's glam squad! Katie Jane Hughes and the singer have worked together for years

"Ooh I can already tell I'm going to love [this mascara]," she starts off by saying as she begins applying the Sculpted by Aimee LashLift Mascara, £20 / $25 in one of her viral videos.

The British-born mua, who has worked with the Irish brand in the past, says: "This mascara is a heavy deposit mascara, which means it deposits a lot of colour and product as you apply it. And there's two reasons for that - it could be the wand having a lot of space between each of the teeth, or it could be this thing inside of the tube called the wiper. I'm assuming it's the wiper because it's not pulling off loads of product as it comes out, which, if you are a mascara lover - in the respect of how heavy you want your lashes to look, and black, and thick, and rich you will love this mascara."

The transformation is clear to see as you watch her apply the inky black mascara to one eye, moving on to the other eye.

© TikTok Katie Jane Hughes applying the Sculpted by Aimee LashLift mascara

Katie continues: "If you like a more simple, sort of combed through lash, you might want something else, but this is my kind of mascara. I've also never seen a mascara this black, I don't think ever."

The makeup artist is a fan of the Irish beauty brand that's going from strength to strength. Michelle Keegan and Holly Willoughby are both said to be fans, and I'm spotting more videos on my fyp showing off various products, especially across the pond.

In fact, the American TikToker Mikayla Nogueira caused the website to crash as she tried products from the brand she "ain't ever heard of". After she tried the original MyMascara she said "I love this wand."

@sculptedbyaimee Well it’s been a crazy 24hrs 👏🏼 🤩 We’re still obsessing over Mikayla in a face of Sculpted and how gorgeous does she look 💫 Thank you so much to our wonderful community who made all of this possible. The amount of love and support you give us is extraordinary, this is just as much your win as it is ours 💗 #SculptedByAimee #FilterFreeFaces #mikaylanogueira ♬ original sound - Sculptedbyaimee

According to the website the LashLift mascara is clump-free and has a smudge-proof finish. It's also dermatologist, and ophthalmologically tested which means it's safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

One real-life verified shopper said: "I was a little skeptical about this one as I’m not really a fan of the original/other mascara by Sculpted. But now it has become my everyday mascara choice. My lashes stay lifted and fluttery all day and doesn’t run or get messy as I found with the other mascara."