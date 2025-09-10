Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 hair trends you'll be seeing everywhere this autumn
7 hair trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this autumn

7 hair trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this autumn

The celebrities have spoken – here are all the new styles, cuts and colours to get inspired by this cozy season

Emma Stone, Princess Kate, Lily James© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images,Getty Images,WireImage
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
With the September crispness finally in the air after months of stuffy weather (and countless slicked-back ponytails), it’s finally time to start thinking about all the exciting new hairstyles and colour trends that are making their way into the beauty lexicon. From film festivals to the VMAs, there’s been no shortage of inspiration so far, with this season offering some fresh new style ideas that feel distinctly 2025.

From dramatic chops to subtle colour changes, we’ve rounded up seven hair trends you’re guaranteed to be seeing a lot more of this autumn.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts arrives at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Julia looked radiant with her multi-tonal copper look

Two-toned copper

It wouldn’t be autumn without copper hair trending, and we’re loving Julia Roberts’ take on the fiery hue. The actress stepped out at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with a gorgeous two-toned copper look, with bright auburn blending into a rich golden brown at the ends. It’s a fresh take on the classic balayage, but with a fun seasonal twist – and with balayage being notoriously low maintenance, this is an ideal way to play with colour and dimension without rushing to the salon every six weeks. 

American actress Emma Stone at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. Bugonia Photocall. Venice (Italy), August 28th, 2025 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

A bixie is the perfect edgy style to try out this season

The bixie cut

A hybrid between a bob and a pixie cut, this stunning short style is a low-maintenance, longer alternative to a classic pixie cut while retaining its chic alternative look. What’s more, it feels very ‘90s – we’re thinking Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail – and is a fun way to add an old-school blend to your look. Emma Stone looked radiant at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with her face framed perfectly by an auburn bixie cut.

Kate Middleton pleated dress Wimbledon© Getty Images

Kate is forever our hair inspiration

Honey brown

Princess Kate has had us all on her toes this month with her style switch-ups, proving she can rock both blonde and brunette in equal measures. For the best of both worlds, Kate’s classic honey brunette is a perfect autumnal choice, blending brunette tones with golden highlights and gloss to create a multidimensional hue that almost seems to change colour in different lighting.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)© Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina's new curly 'do is inspiring us to put down the straighteners

Cloud curls

While she’s known for her sleek, old Hollywood waves and trendsetting curtain bangs, Sabrina Carpenter has been rocking an even curlier look, seen here before her performance at the VMAs. Coined by London-based hairstylist Tom Smith, cloud curls embrace volume, natural texture, and even a touch of frizz to create almost a halo effect round the head, offering a bouncy look that doesn’t require hours of meticulous smoothening. Sabrina also rocked the look in her smash hit music video for "Tears", so if you’re curious about the look, a Halloween homage might be the perfect occasion to try it out.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Getty Images for The Recording Academy

For those tempted by a bob, this is one of many stunning options

The textured bob

If you haven’t experienced getting the big chop only to come out looking more like Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka, then count yourself very lucky. If you’re willing to give a bob another go, it’s proving to be the hottest style of the season, and we’re particularly loving the more textured look rocked by stars like Gracie Abrams. This bob maintains the hair’s natural weight at the ends with soft texture and slight layering peppered throughout, meaning the hair holds its shape better while still allowing for natural movement.

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 9 : Lily James attends the premiere of 'Swiped' during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)© Anadolu via Getty Images

Lily's new shade of brown is seriously inspiring us

Chocolate brunette

A glossy, rich brunette is truly timeless, but something about the deeper hue feels traditionally autumnal. Lily James stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of Swiped with this warm chocolatey brown, with a darker root colour transitioning seamlessly into the sumptuous warm-toned brown. If you’re already a brunette, playing around with some chestnut highlights or lowlights, depending on your shade, is a fun and low-maintenance way to add some warmth to your look. If you’re not a brunette, could autumn be the time to give it a go?

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Tate McCrae attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)© Getty Images for MTV

Tate has mastered the effortlessly glam look

Lived-in length

For those among us who couldn’t fathom going shorter than shoulder length, we get it. If you’re wanting to liven up your long hair without committing to a big cut, adding layers or subtle highlights (or both) are quick, low-effort fixes that can dramatically change your look. Tate McRae looked stunning at the VMAs with her effortlessly tousled tresses, rocking a style that feels effortless and lived-in while still being glamorous.

