7 hair trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this autumn

With the September crispness finally in the air after months of stuffy weather (and countless slicked-back ponytails), it’s finally time to start thinking about all the exciting new hairstyles and colour trends that are making their way into the beauty lexicon. From film festivals to the VMAs, there’s been no shortage of inspiration so far, with this season offering some fresh new style ideas that feel distinctly 2025.
From dramatic chops to subtle colour changes, we’ve rounded up seven hair trends you’re guaranteed to be seeing a lot more of this autumn.
Julia looked radiant with her multi-tonal copper look
Two-toned copper
It wouldn’t be autumn without copper hair trending, and we’re loving Julia Roberts’ take on the fiery hue. The actress stepped out at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with a gorgeous two-toned copper look, with bright auburn blending into a rich golden brown at the ends. It’s a fresh take on the classic balayage, but with a fun seasonal twist – and with balayage being notoriously low maintenance, this is an ideal way to play with colour and dimension without rushing to the salon every six weeks.
A bixie is the perfect edgy style to try out this season
The bixie cut
A hybrid between a bob and a pixie cut, this stunning short style is a low-maintenance, longer alternative to a classic pixie cut while retaining its chic alternative look. What’s more, it feels very ‘90s – we’re thinking Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail – and is a fun way to add an old-school blend to your look. Emma Stone looked radiant at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with her face framed perfectly by an auburn bixie cut.
Kate is forever our hair inspiration
Honey brown
Princess Kate has had us all on her toes this month with her style switch-ups, proving she can rock both blonde and brunette in equal measures. For the best of both worlds, Kate’s classic honey brunette is a perfect autumnal choice, blending brunette tones with golden highlights and gloss to create a multidimensional hue that almost seems to change colour in different lighting.
Sabrina's new curly 'do is inspiring us to put down the straighteners
Cloud curls
While she’s known for her sleek, old Hollywood waves and trendsetting curtain bangs, Sabrina Carpenter has been rocking an even curlier look, seen here before her performance at the VMAs. Coined by London-based hairstylist Tom Smith, cloud curls embrace volume, natural texture, and even a touch of frizz to create almost a halo effect round the head, offering a bouncy look that doesn’t require hours of meticulous smoothening. Sabrina also rocked the look in her smash hit music video for "Tears", so if you’re curious about the look, a Halloween homage might be the perfect occasion to try it out.
For those tempted by a bob, this is one of many stunning options
The textured bob
If you haven’t experienced getting the big chop only to come out looking more like Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka, then count yourself very lucky. If you’re willing to give a bob another go, it’s proving to be the hottest style of the season, and we’re particularly loving the more textured look rocked by stars like Gracie Abrams. This bob maintains the hair’s natural weight at the ends with soft texture and slight layering peppered throughout, meaning the hair holds its shape better while still allowing for natural movement.
Lily's new shade of brown is seriously inspiring us
Chocolate brunette
A glossy, rich brunette is truly timeless, but something about the deeper hue feels traditionally autumnal. Lily James stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of Swiped with this warm chocolatey brown, with a darker root colour transitioning seamlessly into the sumptuous warm-toned brown. If you’re already a brunette, playing around with some chestnut highlights or lowlights, depending on your shade, is a fun and low-maintenance way to add some warmth to your look. If you’re not a brunette, could autumn be the time to give it a go?
Tate has mastered the effortlessly glam look
Lived-in length
For those among us who couldn’t fathom going shorter than shoulder length, we get it. If you’re wanting to liven up your long hair without committing to a big cut, adding layers or subtle highlights (or both) are quick, low-effort fixes that can dramatically change your look. Tate McRae looked stunning at the VMAs with her effortlessly tousled tresses, rocking a style that feels effortless and lived-in while still being glamorous.
