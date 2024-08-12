Princess Kate's secret highlights make her hair look the blondest it’s ever been

Royal fans everywhere were delighted to see the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday evening, as they shared a video of themselves paying tribute to Team GB following the Olympic closing ceremony in Paris.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate congratulate Team GB

The new video, which featured on the pair's official Instagram account, showed William and Kate's heartfelt message to the team, who took home a whopping 65 medals.

Mother-of-three Kate looked absolutely glowing in one of her favourite styles - the Breton stripe top, a new ring on her wedding finger and a delicate choker chain. But did you spot her hair?

© Instagram Kate's hair looked majorly blonde at the root

Kate's new 'do

It looked so much lighter and super blonde at the root. We are used to the royal sporting her tresses in a rich brunette shade, so the lighter tone was a welcome change.

© Getty Kate's hair is normally a block brunette shade

We always like to call in the experts and HELLO! spoke with Michael Gray, award-winning hair stylist for John Frieda who confirmed what Kate has done to her locks.

The talented professional, who recently gave footballer Chloe Kelly the dreamiest updo for her wedding, said: "It’s summertime and we all like to introduce lighter and brighter colours/shades to our hair and wardrobe. Kate congratulated Team GB wearing a white and black long sleeve, nautical top with a wide round neckline, wearing her hair in a side part and a soft blow dry that complimented her new sophisticated hair colour."

He added: "She's introduced some subtle highlights in a balayage form to give the illusion of her hair being lighter and brighter for summer. Still keeping the depth in places, along the parting, and underneath around her neckline where you can see the highlight pop subtly. I love the placement and how the hair hasn’t been lifted too much, for it to look bold or strikingly noticeable. Her hair is toned beautifully and it complements her base colour and skin tone, with a soft caramel shade."

Go light for the summer

Many people opt to lighten their hair for the summer months and Michael thinks how Kate has done it is a great place to start. "Kate's managed to keep her overall hair looking rich, healthy and shiny as we all know it. With a low upkeep of having to maintain her colour, whilst the sun-kissed highlights effortlessly grow out.

Kate's hair also looked slightly lighter in 2023

"It is also a great and healthy way to introduce lighter shades to the hair, then increase more gradually within placement definition. I look forward to seeing where The Princess of Wales moves with her colour journey."

