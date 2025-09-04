Princess Kate re-emerges with elbow-length 'Sleeping Beauty' hair

The Princess of Wales turned heads as she stepped out on Thursday alongside her husband, Prince William, as the pair headed to the Natural History Museum in London to view their newly transformed gardens. Kate, 43, looked amazing as she rocked noticeably lighter locks following her summer break. The princess was seen arriving at the museum with her usual chocolate brown locks looking blonder than ever, and she swapped her loose mermaid waves for a tighter, more springy style, which emphasised the sandier hues running through her hair.

"When you say 'princess hair', this is exactly what I picture," Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, tells us. "Long, tumbling Sleeping Beauty style curls in a golden hue (sorry, brunette ladies). While Princess Kate has never been this blonde before, this ultra-long, voluminous look reminds me of her younger years, back when she was simply Kate Middleton. There's endless rhetoric over whether women over 40 can have long hair, and Princess Kate proves unequivocally, yes."

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate swapped her loose waves for a tighter style In August, Kate remained largely out of public view as the royal, along with her husband and three children, retreated to Balmoral for their annual family getaway. She was spotted in the car on the way to a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk on the grounds of the royal property, where she debuted her lighter locks.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate's hair looked visibly lighter as she arrived at Crathie Kirk At the time, Kate's new hair shade was described by celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo to HELLO! as 'smoked suede brunette' owing to its earthy highlights. Whether it is the work of Kate's hairstylist or a result of a summer spent in the sun, who knows, but we are obsessed either way, and we're not alone.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales' best looks

© GC Images Kate's hair looked full of volume at the museum on Thursday "After months of lightening, highlights, and sun exposure, clients are booking in to take their hair deeper and cooler. This trend not only blends out lighter ends but adds shine, depth, and a healthier, more expensive-looking finish," Aaron told us.



© GC Images Kate pushed her hair behind the ear As far as her outfit on Thursday, Kate opted for an understated style, swapping her fitted dresses and sky-high stilettos for a tweed tailored blazer with a single-breasted silhouette, structured shoulders, and waist-skimming design. It was paired with a (completely crease-free) white shirt with a sharp collar and tucked into a pair of belted black cigarette trousers.