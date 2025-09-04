Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton re-emerges with elbow-length 'Sleeping Beauty' hair
Subscribe
Kate Middleton re-emerges with elbow-length 'Sleeping Beauty' hair

Princess Kate re-emerges with elbow-length 'Sleeping Beauty' hair

The Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, as the pair headed to the Natural History Museum to view its newly transformed gardens

Catherine, Princess of Wales in blazer and white shirt with hands together© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales turned heads as she stepped out on Thursday alongside her husband, Prince William, as the pair headed to the Natural History Museum in London to view their newly transformed gardens. Kate, 43, looked amazing as she rocked noticeably lighter locks following her summer break. The princess was seen arriving at the museum with her usual chocolate brown locks looking blonder than ever, and she swapped her loose mermaid waves for a tighter, more springy style, which emphasised the sandier hues running through her hair.

"When you say 'princess hair', this is exactly what I picture," Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, tells us. "Long, tumbling Sleeping Beauty style curls in a golden hue (sorry, brunette ladies). While Princess Kate has never been this blonde before, this ultra-long, voluminous look reminds me of her younger years, back when she was simply Kate Middleton. There's endless rhetoric over whether women over 40 can have long hair, and Princess Kate proves unequivocally, yes."

The Princess of Wales during her visit to the Natural History Museum's newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. Picture date: Thursday September 4, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Kate swapped her loose waves for a tighter style

In August, Kate remained largely out of public view as the royal, along with her husband and three children, retreated to Balmoral for their annual family getaway. She was spotted in the car on the way to a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk on the grounds of the royal property, where she debuted her lighter locks. 

william and kate in car© PA Images via Getty Images

Kate's hair looked visibly lighter as she arrived at Crathie Kirk

At the time, Kate's new hair shade was described by celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo to HELLO! as 'smoked suede brunette' owing to its earthy highlights. Whether it is the work of Kate's hairstylist or a result of a summer spent in the sun, who knows, but we are obsessed either way, and we're not alone.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Princess of Wales' best looks
Prince William and Kate Middleton outside the Natural History Museum© GC Images

Kate's hair looked full of volume at the museum on Thursday

"After months of lightening, highlights, and sun exposure, clients are booking in to take their hair deeper and cooler. This trend not only blends out lighter ends but adds shine, depth, and a healthier, more expensive-looking finish," Aaron told us.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during their visit to the newly renovated gardens Natural History Museum on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

Kate pushed her hair behind the ear

As far as her outfit on Thursday, Kate opted for an understated style, swapping her fitted dresses and sky-high stilettos for a tweed tailored blazer with a single-breasted silhouette, structured shoulders, and waist-skimming design. It was paired with a (completely crease-free) white shirt with a sharp collar and tucked into a pair of belted black cigarette trousers. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales walking outside in brown blazer and black trousers© GC Images

We are obsessed with Kate's tailored blazer

For her footwear, the royal surprised in a pair of brown suede loafers, and the most touching addition – a necklace featuring gold charms in the shape of a 'G', a 'C', and an 'L' in tribute to Prince George,  Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She has previously offered a nod to her children in this way, including in 2021 when she wore the Daniella Draper piece of jewellery on the final day of the royal Scottish tour.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More