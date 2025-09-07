Princess Kate makes yet another hair transformation after blonde hairdo went viral

The Princess of Wales made a surprise solo outing on Saturday, stepping out to watch a Women's Rugby World Cup match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium – and she looked as pristine as ever. The topic of much discussion this week, Kate's hair was styled in a half-updo with the top section pulled away from her face, while the lengths were styled in loose waves which tumbled down her back. The sleek hairstyle, which was kept away from her face and shoulders, ensured attention wasn't drawn to the colour, which, incidentally, looked back to its usual rich chocolate brown hue.

On Thursday, the royal, 43, joined her husband Prince William in London during her visit to the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens. Her hair caused a wave of commentary as it appeared significantly lighter in hue and had a significant amount of volume at the root. Speaking about Kate's blonder locks, colourist to the stars and royalty, Daniel Galvin Jr MBE, told HELLO!: "It really is a huge seasonal change, and I always recommend to my ladies, it's really important living in the UK to have that seasonal change - not to be necessarily dictated to by fashion, because as Oscar Wilde said, fashion comes, fashion goes but style lasts forever, and the Princess certainly is the radiant jewel in our crown."

© AFP via Getty Images Her hair looked brunette once more

© Getty Images Kate's hair was pushed to the back

Kate's seasonal hair colour

"Kate's a natural beauty chameleon that can take red, brunette or blonde tones, so this is a wonderful time of year for her to have made this transition," Daniel added. "It's quite a contrast to her former brunette locks, which is, of course is part of her trademark. People say 'don't go lighter in the winter,' but I don't go by instructions in a book or follow manuals; I go against the grain. I think going lighter in the winter, particularly with the fashion colour tones of burgundy, navy and the more muted tones this season, it's making her eyes look stronger, bluer this time of year."

© GC Images Kate returned to work on Thursday - and rocked blonde hair

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate has experimented with her locks over the years

Royal fans first caught a glimpse of Kate's new shade when she was spotted heading to a service at Crathie Kirk church on the Balmoral estate during the royal break to Scotland with William and their children. At the time, celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo called her new hue 'smoked suede brunette', adding: "After months of lightening, highlights, and sun exposure, clients are booking in to take their hair deeper and cooler. This trend not only blends out lighter ends but adds shine, depth, and a healthier, more expensive-looking finish."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess of Wales' best recycled looks

© PA Images via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a service at Crathie Kirk last month

Kate's new look

© AFP via Getty Images Kate re-wore this ruffled blouse

Accompanying Kate's darker locks was a stylish new outfit, of course. She debuted the ultra-structured 'Grain de Poudre Wool Blazer in Black' by Alexander McQueen and wore the 'Cascade Ruffle Sandwashed Silk Satin Blouse' by Knatchbull underneath. The mother-of-three added the 'Axon' trousers by Roland Mouret underneath, which featured a classic wide-leg silhouette, and she rounded off the look with the chicest of bags, the 'Lambskin Quilted Mini Square Flap Bag' by Chanel.