Victoria Beckham just debuted the 'effortless' mid-length hairstyle for women 40+

Victoria Beckham looked nothing short of incredible on Saturday night! The former Spice Girl delighted onlookers as she headed out to her second son Romeo's 23rd birthday party. The Beckham family, minus Brooklyn, headed to Aki London, the haute Japanese cuisine restaurant on Cavendish Square, set to open this month. VB wore her favourite colourway, black, in the form of a satin-style, transparent skirt and a blazer top, which gave her whole ensemble a seriously tailored finish. Incredible!

But it was her hair that made our heads seriously turn, though. Victoria, 51, is known for being rather chameleon-like with her tresses, rocking a short bob and a Rapunzel-style mane with extensions this year alone. But at the weekend, she sported an ultra sleek new, mid-length style, which was a lot longer in length, but not mermaid-esque.

It really suited the fashion mogul and is a great style for women to wear over 40, as the delicate tendrils really flatter the face.

© Instagram Victoria's hair looked distinctively longer

Incredible hairstylist to the stars, Michael Gray, gave his verdict on the mother-of-four's new look, telling HELLO!: "Victoria Beckham, as we know, has had some iconic hair looks over the years. Recently she has been wearing her hair ever so minimally, which is effortless, and complements her sophisticated clothing and makeup range."

© Getty Images Victoria has showcased many hairstyles over the years

How to create Victoria's new hair at home

If you fancy giving Victoria's new look a go yourself, follow Michael's tips. "Victoria’s latest look is created with soft waves through the mid-lengths of the hair. Alternating the direction of the waves to give this very undone look. Always having the first couple of waves going away from her face, starting at the top of the cheekbone, to give a lovely face framing to enhance her beautiful features.

© Instagram Victoria's hair is undone yet chic

Try and leave the ends straight, so the hair doesn’t look too 'done.' This can be created with 25mm curling tongs by Diva Pro styling, and Living Proof Flex Hairspray, which can be used as a heat defence but as a finishing product to secure the look in place. When allowing these curls to cool down, the waves are broken up by running the hands through the hair, to give this 'lived-in look', rather than brushing the curls out, and allowing the hair to move freely.

Victoria has enhanced her hair with soft highlights throughout the ends, which gives dimension to the movement of the waves and the cut itself. Leaving the base darker, which gives depth and complements her gorgeous complexion."