TikTok's viral teeth whitening kit for an A-lister’s smile is now 50% off

TikTok viral LED teeth-whitening kit is 50% for a limited time
LED therapy is the hack you didn’t know you needed for pearly whites

smile teeth whitening© Getty Images

If you’ve been on social media in the last year, you’ve likely seen the weird and wonderful world of LED therapy dominating your feed. From red-light facials that promise glass skin to blue-light masks that target breakouts, light therapy has quickly become a mainstay in the beauty world. But it’s not just skincare getting the glow-up treatment - teeth are now part of the revolution too.

SmilePro’s Advanced Whitening Kit has entered the chat. This portable teeth-whitening device has gained a cult status on TikTok and is backed by over 5,000 five-star reviews.

Part of its appeal lies in the technology. Unlike whitening strips or toothpastes that only skim the surface, SmilePro pairs a peroxide-based whitening gel with clever dual LED lights: blue to speed up stain removal, red to soothe gums and tackle bacteria. The result? Teeth up to eight shades whiter, without the sensitivity or hefty dentist bill.

And right now, with the Advanced Whitening Kit available at 50% off, there’s never been a better time to see why it’s earned its cult status.

SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit

smilepro kit

WAS £97, NOW £49

The science behind SmilePro’s Advanced Whitening Kit 

While most whitening strips simply bleach the surface of teeth, SmilePro takes a more scientific approach. The peroxide-based gel is paired with dual LED lights:

Blue light works as an accelerator, helping the formula break down stubborn stains from things like coffee, wine and food.

Red light soothes gums, reduces inflammation and targets bacteria that can cause bad breath.

This two-in-one system not only promises up to eight shades whiter teeth but also keeps your mouth feeling healthy and irritation-free, all without the £300 dentist bill.

View post on Instagram
 

What verified shoppers say about SmilePro…

Users say results can be seen in as little as a single session, with the full 30-day course offering a transformation of up to eight shades. And with treatments working out at just £2 each, it’s far more affordable than professional whitening.

SmilePro before after results© SmilePro
Users are raving about their results after using SmilePro

Others describe it as an instant transformation. “Where has this been all my life? Noticed instant results on the first use… I’ve had comments about how white my teeth look!”

And for those worried about sensitivity, the reviews are reassuring. Larissa, who has had issues in the past, calls the kit “a game-changer,” adding: “I noticed results within 2–3 days and am now only using it once a month to maintain it. I haven’t had any problems with this product.”

At-home whitening can often feel like a gamble, but SmilePro’s award-winning design has earned its reputation for a reason. Ready to embrace a whiter smile? With fast UK delivery, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and its current 50% off offer, this TikTok-favourite kit is making it easier than ever to achieve a confident, photo-ready smile.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

