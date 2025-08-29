Collagen supplements for women over 40: Everything you need to know

Collagen is absolutely soaring in popularity, and it's a success that I think is well deserved. Even the experts are clear: collagen can be an extremely effective supplement - especially if you're over 40, and during perimenopause and menopause - if you know how to choose the right one. Finding the right collagen supplement for you is the first and most important step to unlocking all its fabulous benefits for the skin, including a boost to firmness, elasticity and hydration, and even an improvement in muscle tone and joints. But because there are so many different types available, powder vs capsule, bovine vs marine... its hard to know where to start.

"Collagen is one of the most-searched words in beauty and wellness, but also one of the most misunderstood," says Olga Asín, a chemist (pharmacist) specialising in dermocosmetics and nutricosmetics. "Not all collagens are created equal, and not all supplements work in the same way." So how do you figure out the ideal collagen supplement for you? With the help of experts we're going to give you the lowdown so you can understand it all and make the right choice.

The truth about collagen: Separating fact from fiction

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in our body and it's essential for keeping our skin firm, as well as joint health, and strong hair and nails. From the time we’re around aged 25 to 30, its natural production starts to drop, and that's when many people begin to consider taking a supplement. But how do you know which one to choose from among so many options?

"The first thing we need to understand is that there isn't just one type of collagen. In fact, there are over twenty types in the human body - although the most common ones that we’ll consider here for health and cosmetic purposes are type I (e.g. skin, bones, tendons), type II (cartilage) and type III (e.g. organs and young skin)," Olga explains.

Laura Salud, who is a chemist, nutritionist and founder of Salmo Labs, also says: "Not all collagen supplements are created equal. It's crucial to look at the type, origin and the presence of vitamin C to guarantee its effectiveness. Plus, there’s something that’s key to not compromising [collagen supplement] absorption and benefits: avoiding sugars and sweeteners."

Collagen is one of the most-searched words in beauty and wellness, but also one of the most misunderstood. Not all collagen supplements work in the same way Pharmacist Olga Asín

Is all collagen the same? Understanding Types I, II and III

Laura advises that it's essential to understand why you want to take collagen in the first place. Your choice will depend on the areas you want to target and the results you're hoping to achieve.

If you're aiming to improve your skin, hair and nails, opt for a supplement with collagen types I and III, as these are best for stimulating cutaneous collagen production and improving elasticity and firmness.

If the goal is to relieve joint discomfort or prevent wear on cartilage, undenatured type II collagen is likely to be the best option.

What to look for: Key factors when choosing a collagen supplement

According to both experts, you should consider a few aspects that make all the difference between an effective supplement and one that isn't:

Form of collagen: Ideally, choose hydrolysed collagen or bioactive peptides, which are easier on your gut and found in many common collagen supplement powders.

Ideally, choose hydrolysed collagen or bioactive peptides, which are easier on your gut and found in many common collagen supplement powders. Effective dose: A daily dose of at least 5-10g is recommended. If you are taking undenatured type II collagen, smaller doses (40mg) have proven effective.

A daily dose of at least 5-10g is recommended. If you are taking undenatured type II collagen, smaller doses (40mg) have proven effective. Origin of collagen: Collagen can come from a number of sources - marine, bovine, porcine, etc - and the source also influences its quality. Marine collagen, for example, is generally considered superior to porcine collagen. Take the origin into consideration, too, when factoring in your dietary restrictions or allergies.

Collagen can come from a number of sources - marine, bovine, porcine, etc - and the source also influences its quality. Marine collagen, for example, is generally considered superior to porcine collagen. Take the origin into consideration, too, when factoring in your dietary restrictions or allergies. Type of collagen : Look at the label of the collagen supplement you're considering, and keep in mind that, as mentioned earlier, types I and III are more effective for skin, hair, and nails, as well as your muscles and heart, while type II focuses on cartilage and bone health.

: Look at the label of the collagen supplement you're considering, and keep in mind that, as mentioned earlier, types I and III are more effective for skin, hair, and nails, as well as your muscles and heart, while type II focuses on cartilage and bone health. Quality and scientific backing: Go for brands that include clinical studies on the effectiveness of the type of collagen they use. It's also a good sign if they have quality certifications or dermatological testing.

Powder, liquid, or capsules? Choosing the best form for you

The effectiveness of collagen depends on the dose ingested, and powder and liquid formats allow you to take the necessary concentrations in a single serving. With capsules or tablets, the dose is usually insufficient and would require taking too many pills. Powder and liquid collagens also promote better absorption.

© Getty Images Powder and liquid collagens promote better absorption than pill or capsule forms

The synergy secret: Why Vitamin C is a collagen must-have

Synergy is key when it comes to collagen supplements. Why? Because ingredients like hyaluronic acid, zinc, magnesium and especially Vitamin C can work together with collagen to boost its effectiveness. "Collagen synthesis in the body depends on the presence of vitamin C, and a deficiency will impair collagen production," says Laura Salud. It’s a bonus if the collagen supplement is free from added sugars and artificial preservatives. "Both natural sugars and sweeteners negatively affect collagen synthesis and can harm gut flora, which then is going to impact the absorption of nutrients."

Reading the label: Red flags to avoid

Pharmacist Olga explains that hydrolysed collagen is a very safe supplement that’s also easy on the stomach, but there are some precautions to keep in mind. "If you're allergic to fish or shellfish, you should avoid formulas with marine collagen. It's also advisable to consult a professional if you're pregnant, breastfeeding or taking regular medication, especially anticoagulants or liver treatments," she advises.

Additionally, some formulas include sweeteners, colourings, or artificial flavours that might not be well-tolerated by people with digestive sensitivities. That’s why the nutricosmetics expert believes that it's essential to read labels carefully and choose brands that guarantee quality.

© Getty Images Collagen powders are easy to integrate into your daily habits - you even just add to your morning coffee

"Collagen can be a fantastic ally for our health and beauty, but choosing the right one is key to getting real results. As a pharmacist, my recommendation is when in doubt consult a specialist, who can guide you according to your goals, age, lifestyle and possible sensitivities," she suggests.

Consistency is key: How long until you'll see results

A common final question about collagen, other than how to take it, is when to take it. "The ideal time to take collagen is in the morning on an empty stomach, or between meals, as absorption improves when there are no other proteins present. It's essential to pair it with vitamin C, either included in the formula or taken additionally," says Olga, who adds an important point: consistency is key.

"Results start to appear after eight weeks of daily use. Ideally, you should do cycles of three to six months, with short breaks in between to avoid metabolic adaptation so the collagen stays effective."

Collagen and menopause: Why it's a game-changer for women over 40

At what age should we start taking collagen? "It's a good idea to start supplementing around the age of 30 to 35 as a preventative measure, but it's really between the ages of 45 and 55, coinciding with perimenopause and menopause, when collagen becomes a true anti-ageing treatment," says Olga. "That’s when hormonal loss causes an accelerated drop in collagen in the skin, bones and joints. In fact, it's estimated that in the first five years after menopause, a woman can lose up to 30 per cent of her dermal (skin) collagen."

Taking a collagen supplement during perimenopause and menopause isn't just a beauty boost - it not only helps promote younger-looking skin and stronger hair, but also supports your physical well-being.