Blusher can be ageing - unless you try this expert trick

I've always taken a less-is-more approach when it comes to my makeup routine. Being a skincare obsessive, most days I skip foundation and prefer to wear just a subtle dab of blusher on my cheeks. It's my favourite product for giving my face an instant lift. Blush has this magic, transformative power of making a tired, perimenopausally foggy face look more glowy and alive.

But as I've gotten older, especially since I turned 45 and my skin has slowly started to sag southward, I’ve noticed that my trusty technique of applying it to the apples of my cheeks - the fleshest part that sticks out as you smile - isn't working well. I’ve been writing about this technique in my copy during my whole Beauty Editor career, but applying it this way, like I did in my 20s and 30s, dragging my face down rather than lifting it up.

Donna has learned a trick or two about how to use blusher to stay youthful

Blush in midlife

Luckily, I've learned a new blusher application technique from makeup artists - and it works better on my midlife face: I place two fingers beside my nose and apply my blush on the other side of my fingers. Watch the video below to see what I mean. Placing the blusher closer and higher towards my temple and then blending it upwards into my hairline creates the illusion of a lift and really helps to define my cheekbones.

Celebrity makeup artist Lan Nguyen-Grealis, whose clients include the singer Raye and TV presenters Myleene Klass and Lisa Snowden, agrees with the technique, explaining: "It automatically creates a shadow of the natural cheekbone. It feels strange, but instead of going directly on the bone, switch your action upwards. This ensures the blush looks youthful."

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

3 expert tips for wearing blush in midlife

Lan shares her tried-and-tested techniques for us all to use at home...

Donna Francis discovered a handy tip for blusher application

1. Layer with bronzer and highlighter

If you prefer to use a powder blush, Lan recommends layering it with bronzer and highlighter for a fresher, more glowing finish: "Apply your bronzer first, softly working it upwards towards the hairline. Then apply a highlighter before merging it with the blush, using a big soft brush."

2. Apply it to other parts of your face

Don't forget to swipe a powder blush over your nose and cheeks, too. This keeps the look really glowy and natural. "Finish off with a mist of a hydrating spray to melt everything together and dissolve the powder," Lan adds.

© Shutterstock / Rido Placement is key for adapting your blush application at midlife

3. Don't forget your brows

Lan explains that blush isn't the only thing that can age you if you don't adapt. Brows also play a huge role in how fresh your face looks, as they help to frame your face and pull everything together. "Use a brow gel with fibres to fill in any gaps," Lan suggests. "It's underrated how much difference this makes to your whole look."