How to wear less makeup in your 40s and 50s

There's nothing quite like experiencing a hot flash in the middle of July to remind you that heavy makeup and summer don't mix.

You leave the house looking great - your base is flawless and your bronzer is giving that perfect hint of sun-kissed - but after a few minutes, your upper lip starts to glisten with beads of sweat. Next thing, your foundation is slipping off, your concealer is creasing and instead of basking in a natural glow, you're obsessing that your face is sliding right off.

This is what summer would have looked like for the whole of my 40s if I hadn't taken a 'less is more' approach to my makeup routine. Because when your hormones are having their own ideas about what the 'Hot Girl Summer' trend should really look like (think more sweat, less glow), it's time to swap the full face for clever texture tweaks, skincare-first formulas and the kind of makeup that looks better when you wear less of it.

Here's exactly how I'm embracing the 'less is more' makeup look for summer...

1. Skincare first, always

Glowing skin in summer starts before you begin applying your makeup, and it's important to prevent the heat from drying it out by using skincare that is hydrating and locks in the moisture.

Serums that contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and peptides are great as they keep your moisture levels topped up - even with the humidity trying to starve them. I am loving Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP Face Serum, £79 / $109.10.

Dermatologists agree that it’s more efficient to get your sun protection from your skin care rather than relying on your makeup to provide it, so I lock in the hydrating benefits of my serum by applying a lightweight and moisturising SPF like RoC Skincare Multi Correxion® Revive + Glow Moisturizer SPF 30, £22.60 / $34.99 on top.

Skincare plays an important part in Donna's summer makeup routine

2. Use makeup with skincare benefits

Anything that treats your skin while it covers is a win if you're in your late 40s like me, and I love using tinted moisturisers, BB creams and skin tints that feel lightweight and have a serum like finish. Trinny London's BFF De Stress Tinted Serum, £41 / $52, has long been a favourite and more recently I've discovered Naked Sundays BeautyScreen SPF50 Peptide Foundation Tint, £38 / $38, that gives your skin a beautiful, flawless finish with extra protection too.

3. Choose cream blush over powder

Powders can settle into lines and look flat in sunlight, whereas cream blush, balmy highlighter and even cream bronzer melt into the skin and move with it. They're quicker to apply too - I usually dab on with fingers and blend with a brush if needed. I never leave home in the summer without a quick swipe of Jones Road Beauty Lip and Cheek Stick The Overachiever in Bright Pink, £36 / $36.

Donna wears less makeup in the sun

4. Pick one thing: eyes or lips

This is a rule I learnt when I used to direct magazine covershoots. Make-up artists would avoid trying to work a bold eye *and* a statement lip in the same look, and it can especially feel too much when you're wearing less base. Let glowy skin rule the face, and pick one feature to dial up. I usually wear a subtle pink lip tint or I love wearing blue eyeliner or a shimmery bronze cream shadow if I want my eyes to pop.

5. Summer brows matter

I didn't start paying attention to my brows as part of my makeup look until recently, and I've learnt from experience that they can lift your whole face, especially when you're wearing minimal makeup. I brush mine up and fix them in place with a gel such as e.l.f Cosmetics Brow Lift, $6 / £6 and pencil in any sparse spots with a brow pencil.

Just think less makeup, more skin in summer. It's not about hiding - it's about enhancing what's already there.