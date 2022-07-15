The best cooling facial sprays that will keep you refreshed in the heatwave

Keeping your cool during a heatwave is extremely hard, particularly if you are stuck at your desk with no air conditioning. Apart from sitting in front of a fan, it's difficult to keep refreshed. However, there are ways to smarten up your skincare – and we recommend a facial spray.

There are lots of different types of cooling mists on the market right now, with many properties that will give your face a refreshing revamp and stop you from overheating instantly. Packed with incredible ingredients, once you have one in your skincare routine, we guarantee you won't be able to live without it!

Best cooling face sprays for hot weather

La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, £7, Boots

The thermal water fine mico-spray will hydrate, soothe and refresh your skin - and at £7, the bargain beauty buy will be a saviour in the heat.

Soothing Facial Mist, £13, Glossier

One of our favourite beauty brands, Glossier literally think of everything when it comes to their simple, fuss-free products and that includes their skincare line. The Soothing Face Mist, £13, treats stressed skin and reduces the appearance of red blotches and heat rashes that can pop up on your commute. With Rosewater and aloe, it helps your face appear more awake.

Avene Thermal Water, £8.71, LookFantastic

If you suffer with sensitive skin – particularly in the heat, give Thermal Water Spray by Avene a try. The brand specialises in gentle skincare with non-abrasive ingredients and this soothing formula is great for skin that is hypersensitive during hot weather. It even reduces itching too and is also ideal for cooling sunburn. One for your beach bag!

Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, £6.76, Cult Beauty

Loved by everyone from influencers to professional makeup artists, this multipurpose rose water is perfect for dehydrated, tight skin as it contains herbal extracts which act as a hydrating pick-me-up. The non-irritating formula won't disturb makeup either so can also be used as a setting spray.

GinZing Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist, £18.50, Origins

The Energy Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist by Origins is part of the brand's incredible GinZing range and is oil-free which is great if your skin is a little on the greasy side. The spritz lightly hydrates the skin, pepping it up and best of all, delivers an instant energy boost which is the perfect tonic if your skin is feeling tired and rundown from the sun. We particularly love the essential oil blends of grapefruit, lemon and spearmint which help to restore the skins radiance. You can even use it in place of your regular toner.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £27.20, FeelUnique

One of the first products that springs into our minds when we think about facial sprays has to be the Caudalie Beauty Elixir. This famous French spray is loved by everyone from Cara Delevingne to Victoria Beckham and has an A+ natural ingredient list – plant extracts and the brand's hero ingredient – grape water. It's a makeup setting spray, hydrating toner and pick-me-up all in one. We love the softening agents and the way it calms the skin down in seconds. A must-have for your handbag.

Vitamin E cooling gel mist, £12, The Body Shop

Promising 45-hour hydration for all skin types, this Vitamin E gel mist is perfect for popping in your handbag to give yourself a refreshing spritz when on the go.

Rose Glow Mist, £16, Pixi

PInfused with a whopping 7 different types of rose flower extract, this blooming gorgeous lightweight Rose Glow Mist strengthens the skin and improves elasticity, leaving your face with the most dewy, natural glow.

Fresh Rose Floral Toner, £13, SPACENK

A mist that moisturises your skin for 24 hours after you have sprayed it? Where do we sign up! The Rose Floral Toner by Fresh is ideal for all skin types – particularly sensitive as it has calming and soothing benefits. Its heavenly scent will make it a key feature in your desk drawer – just spray throughout the day and glow.

Elf hydrating coconut mist, £4.80, FeelUnique

This lightweight mist with a fresh coconut scent will give you a spritz of cooling hydration before, after, or while you're wearing makeup - and it's enriched with Vitamin E for that extra nourishing feel.

Vichy mineralising thermal water, £7, LookFantastic

Enriched with over 15 rare minerals, the Vichy thermal water mist can be applied before makeup or throughout the day to leave your skin looking and feeling fresh.

