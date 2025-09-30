Princess Kate's 'indie' faux hair look she never repeated – 9 years on

The Princess of Wales' tumbling brunette locks have become her signature look, a timeless look that has enduring appeal and transcends trends. But on this day in 2016, Kate, now 43, embraced an edgier look that she has never repeated. While on a royal tour of Canada, the then-Duchess of Cambridge was seen visiting the Haida Heritage Centre and Museum, where she wore a headband made out of faux hair.

The headband featured hair matching her own tresses, styled into a plait. It was slid over her head, with the front of her hair swept back and under the band to allow it to frame the crown of her head. The lengths of Kate's hair, which had been trimmed down to a shorter length that narrowly surpassed her shoulders, were styled in bouncy waves. Later in the day, Kate swapped her braid for a plastic-patterned headband to keep her hair out of her face as she boarded a fishing boat.

© WireImage Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Haida Heritage Centre and Museum

"In 2008, faux hair hairbands were all the rage. A defining symbol of the 'indie sleaze' era, no night at the student union was complete without one, so it came as a surprise to see Princess Kate wearing one - especially eight years on from the trend's heyday," Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Lifestyle and Beauty Editor, says. "While it's an unexpected look for the royal, who favours a preppy look over the indie-tinged headband style, it's a fun, youthful take on her usual regal style."

© WireImage Kate's headband was so 2010s

1/ 4 © Getty Velvet In 2020, Kate used a velvet headband to accessorise her wavy bob while visiting the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, in Dublin. Her Lele Sadoughi headband was covered in black velvet, which coordinated nicely with her green Alessandra Rich dress.



2/ 4 © Getty White In 2022, Kate added a bow-adorned white headband by Jane Taylor as she attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Blue Making a statement in blue, Kate arrived at the 2022 Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing this pleated Jane Taylor headband with bows behind each ear.

4/ 4 © Getty Updo Kate proved that a headband isn't just for days when hair is worn down. She used this Jane Taylor padded headband to elevate a low bun as she made an appearance at the service marking the centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

