Princess Kate's mermaid hair cascades down her back in 'behind-the-scenes' banquet photo

The Princess of Wales was a vision on Wednesday evening as she stepped out at Windsor Castle for the State Banquet that saw King Charles and Queen Camilla host American President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. Kate, 43, looked stunning in a photo that flew under the radar after William and Kate's official Instagram account posted a posed photo of them at the event. Shared to Instagram Stories was a photo of the princess from behind where she was seen from behind, putting her hair on full display – and wow.

The royal wore her hair, which, though brunette, has featured a lighter hue of late, in beautiful ringlet curls that cascaded down her back to create an ethereal mermaid look. Her curls, which are usually worn loose and starting from the ear down, started above the ear to create a voluminous look, which only elevated her already regal aesthetic.

© Instagram/princeandprincessofwales The royal's Instagram shared a photo of her hair from behind To accommodate the stunning Queen Mary’s Lover's Knot Tiara, Kate also had the front sections of her hair pulled out to frame her face and keep the overall effect looking youthful.

© Getty Images Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara Kate's gorgeous banquet look As far as Kate's fashion moment was concerned, the royal was seen wearing a breathtaking bespoke Phillipa Lepley gown, the 'Darling' style featuring a hand-embroidered gold chantilly lace coat over an ivory silk crepe gown. The floor-grazing number also featured sheer lace sleeves and a high-collared neckline. The beautiful gown was paired with matching Aquazzura's 'Fenix 105' gold pumps and was complemented by the 'Maud Pearl-Embellished Satin Clutch' from Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty Kate's hair had a beachy finish "Princess Kate’s hair at the State Banquet was the epitome of regal elegance. She chose to wear her hair down in softly defined curls, which created natural movement and bounce while still looking polished and refined for the occasion," celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier tells us.



"The romantic waves added texture and body, perfectly complementing the lace gown and her tiara without competing with them, while still framing her face beautifully. This works so well because it’s understated glamour at its finest. It's timeless, feminine, and effortlessly sophisticated, proving that sometimes the simplest looks have the most impact."

© Getty Images She wore an amazing Phillipa Lepley gown Finishing off her look was an array of poignant royal details. She chose Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Orbital Pendant Earrings, as well as the Royal Family Order of King Charles III, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, and the GCVO Star and Sash.

Kate's state visit attire

© Getty Images Kate's maroon dress was from Emilia Wickstead Kate's State Visit attire Earlier in the day, Kate accompanied William to greet President Trump and Melania upon their arrival in Windsor by private helicopter. The princess chose a lovely cranberry coat dress with double-breasted buttons by Emilia Wickstead and paired it with a Jane Taylor netted hat and the 'Gianvito 105' chocolate brown suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty Kate swapped her netted hat for a bow She also accessorised with the classic 'Burgundy Calfskin Boy Flap Bag with Enamel Handle' by Chanel and the Prince of Wales Feather Brooch. For this portion of the day, her hair was swept away from her face to allow for her hat, but later it was styled in a half-updo with the added detail of a burgundy bow as she viewed a display of items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.