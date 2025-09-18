Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's mermaid hair cascades down her back in 'behind-the-scenes' photo
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's mermaid hair cascades down her back in 'behind-the-scenes' photo

Princess Kate's mermaid hair cascades down her back in 'behind-the-scenes' banquet photo

The Princess of Wales looked mesmerising at the State Banquet at Windsor for President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in gold dress and diamond tiara© Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales was a vision on Wednesday evening as she stepped out at Windsor Castle for the State Banquet that saw King Charles and Queen Camilla host American President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. Kate, 43, looked stunning in a photo that flew under the radar after William and Kate's official Instagram account posted a posed photo of them at the event. Shared to Instagram Stories was a photo of the princess from behind where she was seen from behind, putting her hair on full display – and wow. 

The royal wore her hair, which, though brunette, has featured a lighter hue of late, in beautiful ringlet curls that cascaded down her back to create an ethereal mermaid look. Her curls, which are usually worn loose and starting from the ear down, started above the ear to create a voluminous look, which only elevated her already regal aesthetic.

The Princess' in gold gown from behind© Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

The royal's Instagram shared a photo of her hair from behind

To accommodate the stunning Queen Mary’s Lover's Knot Tiara, Kate also had the front sections of her hair pulled out to frame her face and keep the overall effect looking youthful. 

Prince William walking with Kate Middleton© Getty Images

Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara

Kate's gorgeous banquet look

As far as Kate's fashion moment was concerned, the royal was seen wearing a breathtaking bespoke Phillipa Lepley gown, the 'Darling' style featuring a hand-embroidered gold chantilly lace coat over an ivory silk crepe gown. The floor-grazing number also featured sheer lace sleeves and a high-collared neckline. The beautiful gown was paired with matching Aquazzura's 'Fenix 105' gold pumps and was complemented by the 'Maud Pearl-Embellished Satin Clutch' from Anya Hindmarch. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales at banquet with donald trump and king charles© Getty

Kate's hair had a beachy finish

"Princess Kate’s hair at the State Banquet was the epitome of regal elegance. She chose to wear her hair down in softly defined curls, which created natural movement and bounce while still looking polished and refined for the occasion," celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier tells us.

"The romantic waves added texture and body, perfectly complementing the lace gown and her tiara without competing with them, while still framing her face beautifully. This works so well because it’s understated glamour at its finest. It's timeless, feminine, and effortlessly sophisticated, proving that sometimes the simplest looks have the most impact."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments
Kate Middleton clinking glasses with Michael Boulos, while Donald Trump does the same with King Charles© Getty Images

She wore an amazing Phillipa Lepley gown

Finishing off her look was an array of poignant royal details. She chose Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Orbital Pendant Earrings, as well as the Royal Family Order of King Charles III, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, and the GCVO Star and Sash.

Kate's state visit attire

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state visit at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor© Getty Images

Kate's maroon dress was from Emilia Wickstead

Kate's State Visit attire

Earlier in the day, Kate accompanied William to greet President Trump and Melania upon their arrival in Windsor by private helicopter. The princess chose a lovely cranberry coat dress with double-breasted buttons by Emilia Wickstead and paired it with a Jane Taylor netted hat and the 'Gianvito 105' chocolate brown suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales in burgundy side on with bow in hair© Getty

Kate swapped her netted hat for a bow

She also accessorised with the classic 'Burgundy Calfskin Boy Flap Bag with Enamel Handle' by Chanel and the Prince of Wales Feather Brooch. For this portion of the day, her hair was swept away from her face to allow for her hat, but later it was styled in a half-updo with the added detail of a burgundy bow as she viewed a display of items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

LISTEN: Valentine Low reveals royal secret from his new book Power and the Palace

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More