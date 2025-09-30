Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chic and easy nail art for mature hands – the ultimate manicure guide for 40+
Expert manicurist Leighton Denny provides his expert tips for rocking nail art over 40 – and which colours to avoid for a youthful look

Glowing hands in sweater with knitted sleeves and with nude color manicure with gold particles on orange table. © Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Whether attending a special evening event or looking to jazz up your day-to-day look, embracing a fun manicure has youthful appeal for women at any age. Bright nail colours can feel like a bold move if neutrals or even no nail polish is what you're used to, but they can make hands look instantly more alive, and can be considered an accessory to any daytime or evening outfit. Nail art is a way to dip your toe into the bolder nails pool as you can add a subtle pop of colour or small image to your nails that is less noticeable from afar.

Nail guru and brand founder, Leighton Denny MBE, says nail art can be rocked at any age. "Nails are the finishing touch, a detail that signals polish in every sense of the word. The idea that nail art is only for the young is outdated," he tells HELLO!. "Chic at any age comes down to quality and execution - refined designs, meticulous grooming, and confidence. Nail art, when done well, is a modern accessory that enhances rather than overwhelms. It’s not about wearing the wildest trend, but about choosing a style that complements your hands, your wardrobe, and your personality."

older woman hands with burgundy nails on beige handbag© Getty Images
You can wear funky nails at any age

Best nail shapes for mature handsIf Leighton has convinced you to switch it up, let us help you with some advice regarding the best nail shapes for mature hands. "The goal is to soften the hands and create the illusion of length. Overly pointed or harsh shapes can make hands look severe, while softer shapes are universally flattering," the nail expert explains. "Your nail shape should also work with your lifestyle - there's no point having long, pointed nails if you're typing all day or in and out of gloves."

For that reason, Leighton says the best nail shapes are oval, which mirrors the natural curve of the cuticle to elongate fingers, almond for a longer appearance, or soft square/squoval. "[This is] a classic, yet elegant option. The softened corners prevent the harshness of a square, keeping nails looking neat and sophisticated. Perfect if you like a practical, durable shape that still looks polished," he says.

Which simple nail art designs elongate and flatter mature fingers?

Leighton explains that there are several nail art designs, many of which have seen a surge in popularity this year, which would work brilliantly for women over 40. Let's break them down…

Ombre pastel nails © Getty
Ombre pastel nails are subtle yet effective
kiwi-inspired nail art featuring green tips and radial black seed motifs on a pink translucent base. © Getty
Spruce up your French manicure with colourful tips
  • French manicure twists – Replace the traditional white tip with a micro-thin line in metallic or pastel on a nude base. The sheer base elongates the nail bed, while the fine tip avoids shortening the nail. 
  • Subtle metallic accents – A whisper of metallic with hints of gold or rose gold accents catches the light and visually lengthens the nail. Metallics work like jewellery for the hands, adding instant polish and sophistication. 
  • Stripe artwork – Stripes add a modern, polished edge to a classic manicure, keeping the look chic, refined, and fashion-forward. Perfect for those who want subtle interest while maintaining sophistication. 
  • Soft pastel gradients – Ombré fading into a sheer nude base blurs edges, creating seamless length. Pastels soften the look of the hands while feeling feminine and contemporary.
  • Minimalist dots – A playful yet refined take on minimalism. Instead of one dot, use a scattering of tiny dots (think polka dots) placed neatly near the cuticle, along the nail edge, or in a subtle diagonal. The repetition feels graphic and contemporary while still delicate.

Colours that flatter mature hands

Within the scope of your new nail art, there are certain colours which nail expert Leighton says are more flattering than others on the hand of a woman over 40 (though of course, rip up the rulebook if you wish!)

Varnished nails finish off an outfit© Getty Images
Varnished nails finish off an outfit
  • Sheer nudes and blushes – Think pale pinks, milky whites, and soft nail tints. Stripped-back, delicate, and minimalistic, these shades blend seamlessly with the skin, visually lengthening the nail bed and giving a clean, youthful finish.
  • Rich reds – Timeless and powerful, red makes an instant statement. It contrasts beautifully with the skin, adding vitality and elegance. 
  • Stripped-back neutrals – Sheerer, gentler tones such as soft mauves, lavender-greys, and taupes. Less heavy than deeper neutrals, they offer a refined, sophisticated finish that complements rather than competes with the skin.
  • Deep shades and metallics – Rich chocolate browns, deep burgundies, and jewel-like metallics. These shades add depth and glamour, ideal for autumn/winter or evening wear. 

If we've convinced you to step outside your comfort zone, take inspiration from these looks below…

18

Polka dots

polka dot nails© Shutterstock
Subtle polka dots add visual interest to your hands

Tiny dots added onto a neutral base add a pop of personality to your look.

28

Blue French manicure

manicure with pale blue tips© Shutterstock
A pale blue tip, or any pastel colour for that matter, is more playful than a plain white tip

Simply swapping the white tip for pale blue instantly brings this manicure to life. The tiny heart is a little extra that you can easily omit or embrace, depending on your taste.

38

Metallic accent

Metallic accents on neutral nails© Shutterstock
Metallic accents add dimension to plain nails

We love how a touch of metallic, like this striped effect, adds a little glamour to your nails.

48

Tiny flowers

nails with tiny flowers on© Shutterstock
Tiny flowers add a feminine touch

These almond nails look plain from afar, so they are great for the workplace, but close up, you will spot the tiny flower – we are obsessed.

58

Berry nice

Cherry nails allow you to add burgundy to your nail design© Shutterstock
Cherry nails allow you to add burgundy to your nail design

This deep burgundy colour is endlessly chic and can be introduced into your nail art design in the form of negative space stripes or even tiny cherries.

68

Chocolate brown

chocolate brown nails © Pinterest
Brown nails are an autumnal classic - but you don't have to wash this colour over your entire nail

Leighton recommends chocolate brown nails, and we can see why. The perfect autumnal shade that will pair nicely with a warm knit jumper or leather jacket.

78

Ruby red

red manicure close up© Getty

A classic for a reason, this bright red doesn't just have to be reserved for Christmas. This colour can be added onto neutral base in the form of polka dots or stripes.

88

Deep blue

Womens Hands With Black French Nails© Shutterstock / Julian Photo Nail
A sheer base with added minimal colour can help make nails seem elongated

This jewel-like blue is great all over the nail but can also be added to a French manicure by swapping the white tip for this colour.

